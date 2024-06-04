Search icon

04th Jun 2024

The top 3 Irish whiskeys according to the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition

lovindublin

Irish single malt expressions dominated the awards


Call it a resurgence, Irish whiskeys have been making quite a splash in the whiskey world over the last couple of years. Going so far as to win big at this year’s New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), with four whiskeys winning Double Gold medals. With a focus on Irish single malt, expressions dominated with three out of four medals, all four whiskeys scored 96/100 points.

Now in its 15th year, the competition held in the Big Apple takes in 1400+ submissions, from 39+ countries across 50+ different spirit categories.

The top Irish single malts were:

Crolly Distillery, Croithlí Quercus Alba Oak Cask Finish, 46% ABV
Waterford, Organic Cuvee Gaia, 50% ABV
Glendalough Distillery, 7 YO Irish Single Malt Mizunara Finish, 46% ABV
While Kinsale Spirits’ Red Earl Irish Whiskey was awarded a Double Gold (96/100) for its whiskey blend.

A newcomer to the scene Crolly Distillery, is set in Ireland’s premier whiskey-making region of Crolly, Donegal. Aromatically oaky and autumnal on the nose, smooth and creamy on the palate with a long sweet finish.

Founded by ex-Islay Islands’ Bruichladdich distiller Mark Reynier, who founded it in the medieval city in 2015. Terroir is at the forefront of Waterford Distillery‘s output, with the single malt using 100% Irish-grown organic barley. Fresh and aromatic on the nose, orchard crisp on the palate with a rich warming finish.

It’s tough to get a more picturesque location than Wicklow’s Glendalough, home to craft producers Glendalough Distillery. The Single Malt Mizunara Finish is an exciting product, combining the traditional profile of Irish single malt whiskey with the exotic influence of Japanese Mizunara oak cask ageing. Delicately floral and coconutty on the nose, with a complex tropical fruit palate and a long sweet-spice finish.

A notoriously hard market to crack into, whiskey in the States can often be restricted to some of the more well-known mainstream Irish brands, like Jameson or lately Redbreast. Competitions such as these, make great moves towards broadening out the US market to newer indie whiskey brands.

Header images /glendaloughdistillery/IG

READ ON: Is the proliferation of faux Irish bars in Dublin a cause for concern?

Topics:

Irish whiskey

