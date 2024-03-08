Search icon

08th Mar 2024

Opt for an ethical Easter with Tony’s Chocolonely’s latest chunky Easter egg

Sarah McKenna

Nothing tastes better than making the right choice

As lent trudges on, our tummies are rumbling at the thought of waking up on Easter Sunday to a glorious feast of chocolate eggs. Whether you’ve already planned out an elaborate egg hunt for your relatives or your ideal Easter is spent devouring your collection in front of the TV, chocolate is bound to play an important role in Easter celebrations across the country.

Having said that, the sad truth is that not all chocolate is made equal. Fortunately for you, it’s super easy (and delicious) to make a conscious and ethical choice when sourcing chocolate for Easter and beyond.

This year, when selecting chocolate treats for yourself and your loved ones, take your pick from Tony’s Chocolonely’s Easter Collection, because when you do, you are contributing to the fight against child labour while supporting fair wages for cocoa farmers. Indeed, this brand is proudly committed to achieving 100% slave-free chocolate production by adhering to the Living Income Reference Price for all cocoa purchases. Tony’s maintains a fully traceable supply chain, and their Easter range packaging is 100% recyclable.

This year, Tony’s have a range of delicious chocolate products to ethically indulge in, so you’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice. You can of course put an order in with the Easter Bunny, but to avoid disappointment on the big day, we recommend shopping Tony’s range at Tesco, selected SuperValu and Centra stores (ROI and NI), Brown Thomas, Fallon & Byrne and other independent retailers.

Chunky Egg – €12

The latest Tony’s product on the Irish market is their larger-than-life Easter egg. This chunky ethical delight is available in two flavours – milk and milk caramel sea salt. Inside this egg, you’ll find five little eggs, ideal for sharing or keeping for yourself.

Egg-stra Special Egg Box – €4.59

This set consists of 12 chocolate eggs adorably arranged in an egg box. Seven tasty flavours are available, but in each box, there is an unequal distribution of flavours, which serves to highlight the inequality that exists in the chocolate industry.

Easter Pouches – €4.49/€5.59

If 12 eggs simply won’t do this Easter, go full out with Tony’s Chocolonely’s Easter Pouches, which come in two sizes. The smaller pouch has 14 eggs in milk and milk caramel sea salt flavours, while the bigger pouch packs in a whopping 20 eggs in eight flavours, including milk caramel sea salt, milk hazelnut and dark milk pretzel toffee. Delish. 

Which one will you be asking the Easter Bunny for this year?

To explore even more, visit tonyschocolonely.com.

