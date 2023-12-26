Simon's Place team share emotional goodbye message amid drop-ins from celeb visitors

"We cannot put into words how full our hearts are".

Long before the introduction of flat whites and rivalling oat milk companies, Simon's Place stood proudly on George's Street serving up comforting frothy coffees and neatly packaged sambos for Dubliners en masse. It's widely regarded as a Dublin institution, and over the past few days patrons have been reflecting on time spent at the cosy green tables, as new management will take over Simon's Place in the new year.

While the café won't be closing, it understandably feels like the end of an era for regulars and the team, who took to Instagram over the festive period to share an emotional goodbye message.

After the shutters came down on their final shift, the team wrote:

Advertisement

"We cannot put into words how full our hearts are from the beautiful messages and the love you’ve all expressed over the last two days since our bittersweet announcement of Simons retirement and the passing of the torch into a new team in 2024. "Our dream team enjoyed a well deserved meal chatting about our favorite memories, stories and remembering old fiends from working here over the years and discussing what’s in the next chapter of each of our journeys".

And as Simon, the businesses namesake headed away for retirement a few familiar faces popped in to wish him good luck, including Aidan Gillen and Imelda May.

As one IG user shrewdly put it: "I dunno Simon but Dublin is fuxking devastated".

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/simonsplacecafe

READ NEXT:

- Love Tempo, a new bar by The Big Romance and Mother opens on Thomas Street