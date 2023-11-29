Moore Street Mall's Food Court is an actual Dublin hidden gem

At this stage in proceedings, the term "hidden gem" has essentially lost all meaning.

Just short of being used for the likes of the second McDonald's on O'Connell Street and the downstairs of Dunnes Stephen's Green, the once elusive hidden gem now feels like nothing more than a punchline from a TikTok parody vid, something you'd never seriously utter to describe a place.

With that said...

I think there's a significant amount of Dubliners who probably regularly walk past Moore Street Mall, unaware of the culinary treasure trove that lies beneath.

One escalator trip will take you to Georgia, Pakistan, Brazil and Korea, with an array of stalls serving up authentic, made-with love food at really reasonable prices.

Advertisement

In Dublin, the quest for an affordable meal with no compromise on quality is one we know all too well, and this Moore Street food court more than hits the spot with all-you-can-eat Pakistani, Bengali and Indian food for €12.99, hearty Georgian bean stew for €6 and rice bowls brimming with meat and veg for €8.50.

Some of the all-you-can-eat offerings from Spicy Bite.

The first vendor you're greeted by is Bowl Bowl Bee, an Asian fusion haven serving up Korean Fried Chicken, dumplings and rice bowls of all descriptions, most of which land under the €10 mark. Next you've got the newly opened Georgian Delight, one of the only spots we know of bringing Georgian cuisine to the people of Dublin in the form of meaty khinkali dumplings, cheese-stuffed khachapuri bread and shkemeruli, a traditional Georgian dish of chicken in garlic sauce. Prices range from €2 for a dumpling to €15 for a heartier stew, and you definitely won't be walking away hungry.

Khinkali dumplings and boiled bean stew from Georgian Delight.

Advertisement

Sabor Nordestino is on hand with massive portions of authentic Brazilian cassava, steak and rice (just be sure to duck out to the ATM beforehand, as these guys are cash only) and finally the Spicy Bite Open Buffet has one of the most extensive ranges of rich, punchy curries I've seen in Dublin's fair city.

The Moore Street Mall is an incredible example of Dublin's rich cultural tapestry, and a reminder that if we didn't have immigration, the entire food court would be stalls slinging boiled bacon and cabbage. Maybe that's your bag, but I'm personally glad there's been a bit of seasoning introduced to the city's palette. Ideal if you're looking for a satisfying lunch or a tasty break from the chaos of Christmas shopping.

The Moore Street Food Court is downstairs in the Moore Street Mall, located off Henry Street in Dublin 1.

Images by the Lovin Team.

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- Popular Greek restaurant to launch a second Drumcondra location very soon

- Use of Merrion Square on Marathon day is being 'reconsidered' by organisers and DCC

- Rathmines Glass dismiss fitting charge for small businesses affected by Dublin riots

Advertisement