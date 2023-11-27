Rathmines Glass dismiss fitting charge for small businesses affected by Dublin riots

"No business should be out of pocket for this."

Rathmines Glass took to socials over the weekend to offer their services to any businesses affected by the Dublin riots on Thursday night, November 23.

Antisocial and violent behaviour broke out following the news of a stabbing outside a primary school on Parnell Square which left five people injured, including three children. Footage circulated on social media of people breaking into businesses, including Arnotts, and of public transport vehicles such as Dublin Bus and the Luas set ablaze.

Rathmines Glass put out a lengthy statement addressing the damage caused by the riots, with offer of glass repair without the fitting charge.

"Are you a small business affected by the events in Dublin the last few days? Or do you know a small business affected? We want to help. We want to offer every business in the city centre free fitting of any glass broken on their premises. We will also clean up and dispose of their old glass. They just pay the trade cost of the glass. Which is, whatever it cost us."

The D6 glass fitting business said they wanted to help as they themselves are a small Irish family run business and they believe the actions from Thursday night that led to this scale of destruction "doesn't speak for us".

They also spoke of the businesses who have already gotten in touch with regards to broken glass, saying that they don't want to go through their insurance as it will skyrocket their premiums.

If you're a small business, or know of a small business affected by the riots, make sure to get in touch with Rathmines Glass.

Header images via Instagram / Rathmines Glass & / Getty

