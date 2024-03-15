17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

If there’s one thing Dublin does well, it’s a pub.

Locals will always have a list as long as their arm of the best ones, ready and waiting to be passed around to those visiting and the historic link between Dublin pubs and literature, theatre and lore is felt with the sip of every pint.

For the weekend that’s in it, you might be looking to experience a bit of traditional hospitality and while every one of these establishments is likely to have a queue out the door, they’re all worth poking the head into and your time can be well spent loitering not-so-subtly near a table where the occupants look like they’re nursing the end of their pints and may be departing soon.

*Disclaimer – we’ve stayed close to town for the purposes of this listicle, venturing out only as far as The Cobblestone in Smithfield for reasons that’ll be obvious to most. If we missed out on your favourite traditional Dublin boozer, let us know!

The Flowing Tide

Middle Abbey Street

The Flowing Tide’s clientele is a healthy mix of locals alongside thespians and theatre goers due to its proximity to The Abbey, with a traditional interior of dark oak and stained glasswork to beat the band. This pub achieves a special sweet spot of never feeling too noisy or overwhelming, even when its full, and is a great spot for getting lost in chat with a pal.

The Oval

Middle Abbey Street

A traditional, old-world pub housed within an impressive Victorian building, The Oval is steeped in history. Known for having been destroyed during the 1916 Easter Rising and rebuilt 6 years later, the pub’s multi-storey interior is ornate and welcoming, with Rising memorabilia featured heavily. A particularly eye-catching piece is the sculpted busts of the Seven Signatures of the Proclamation – Eamonn Ceannt, Thomas Clarke, James Connolly, Seán MacDiarmada, Thomas McDonagh, Patrick Pearse and Joseph Plunkett, who gaze upon you stoically as you tuck into your pint.

The Confession Box

Marlborough Street

When people namedrop the Confession Box as their favourite pub to you they do it with a twinkle in their eye, as if they’re about to let you in on the best kept secret in Dublin. This traditional spot has a homely vibe with smiling staff who welcome you in, and a great pint guaranteed. According to Dublin lore, the name of the pub dates back to the Irish War of Independence. During the conflict a number of men, Michael Collins included, were excommunicated from the Catholic church, and are believed to have dropped into what was then called the Maid of Erin pub to receive Communion from sympathetic priests from a nearby Cathedral. Thus, the nickname The Confession Box came to be.

Briody’s

Marlborough Street

Briody’s is a family-run bar on Marlborough Street. It’s cosy and carpeted with a rich history, with welcoming bar staff who make you feel like family. With its proximity to both the Gate and the Abbey it’s a great spot for a pre or post theatre pint, and for chatting well into the night with pals.

The Celt

Talbot Street

A haven for tourists with walls full of memorabilia, live music and a hearty bar menu, the Celt call themselves “the perfect Irish pub” and to be fair, they’re not far wrong. Expect live music and traditional pub grub, to be enjoyed in the convivial like you’re a group of ancient High Kings celebrating a particularly successful stint of battles. The Celt spans two rooms and a covered beer garden, all of which brim with rustic charm.

McNeill’s

Capel Street

It may have been knocked off its perch as the world’s 22nd coolest strret but Capel Street still packs a punch when it comes to great traditional pubs, with a firm fave amongst Dubliners being McNeill’s. McNeills had a previous life as a music shop, and this legacy can be felt through the pub’s traditional Irish music sessions 6 nights a week. Locals come and go and tourists regularly delight at the warm, welcoming atmosphere and fireside set up – there’s something for everyone, you might say.

The Cobblestone

Located in Smithfield, more info right here.

There’s no shortage of great places for a trad sesh in Dublin, but the historic Cobblestone in Smithfield walked so everywhere else could run. This welcoming, laid-back pub is built on family tradition – owners the Mulligans have been playing music there for five generations, and no one can remember back any further than that.

There’s live music seven nights a week at The Cobblestone, and some of Ireland’s most famous trad musicians have passed the pub threshold over the years. You can expect to experience lively fiddles, Sean-nós singing and dancing, set dancing, céilidh, and you can even try your hand at a bit of Irish music yourself if you fancy – the Balaclava Sessions take place every Wednesday and see two skilled fiddle players teach beginners on a variety of instruments.

Mulligans

Mulligan’s is located on Poolbeg Street, more info right here.

Dublin pubs don’t get much more iconic than Mulligan’s, the place that stands its ground while all around it changes. A no-nonsense spot has seen an incredibly diverse confluence of Dubliners through its wooden doors, from Trinners students, newspapermen from de Valera’s Irish Press Group next door to celebs from the now demolished Theatre Royal across the road. Pouring a velvety pint, with a slight iron-y taste it’s a great spot for a quiet catch-up.

The Lord Edward

The Lord Edward is located by Christchurch – more info right here.

Few Dublin pubs have the same pull that the Lord Ed does on locals and visitors alike. A truly unique place spread over three storeys, it is known for its faded charms, corners, and quirks. Pouring a solid Guinness, it’s exceptionally difficult to only stay for “the one” which makes the proximity of Burdocks around the corner even more tempting.

The Palace Bar

Fleet Street

The Palace Bar feels a bit like you’re stepping into the inside of a crown, with filtered light glimmering through the stained glass and bouncing the multiple spirit bottles behind the bar, and rich mahogany shaping the shelves and ornate bar divides. It’s an original Victorian heritage pub, which was described by poet Patrick Kavanagh as “the most wonderful temple of art”. It’s grandiose, it’s full of character and it boasts one of the best pints you’ll find in Dublin. It’s always busy, but worth waiting it out for a coveted seat at the bar.

John Fallon’s “The Capstan Bar”

The Coombe

Within spitting distance of the Guinness Brewery this spot is honour bound to pour a good pint. A classic Dublin pub, that was once situated near the ‘Four Corners of Hell’ the local name once given to a junction of four pubs in the Liberties legendary for its rowdy crowds and punch-ups. Over the years it has grown into a popular haunt for locals and visitors alike- but manners must be kept in Fallon’s who run the bar a little like a strict school teacher at times. On a sunny evening, there’s no better place than getting a school chair outside, enjoying a creamy pint and watching the world go by.

Bowes

Fleet Street

Time has undoubtedly not gotten through the door of this impeccably preserved boozer on Fleet Street. Once the watering hole of choice for the journalists on Fleet Street, and still known to some who pen for the nearby Irish Times, but you are more likely to find a more discerning Trinity student reading over their notes in the corner. It’s also a fave spot of Bruce The Boss Springsteen – look at him here smiling away like a lil fella on his day out up to the Big Smoke for a school tour. If that doesn’t sell Bowes to you, the snug in the front is also one of the best in the city. Get in if you can!

The Long Hall

South Great George’s Street

Made famous for also being one of Bruce Springsteen’s favourite pubs (what can we say, the man’s got taste), The Long Hall might be considered by some to be a bit of an obvious choice for this list – but it’d be remiss not to give it a mention. Impressive and ornate inside, Bruce isn’t the only one who loves this spot and it’s consistently packed on weeknights and weekends alike. It’s worth waiting for a table though and of course, it goes without saying that if you get one, you should hold onto it tight with both hands for the night.

The Swan

The Swan is located on Aungier Street – more info right here.

After well over a century of dutifully serving the people of this city, the Swan seems to have become a firm favourite amongst a whole new generation in recent years, with a cohort of tote-carrying, Carhartt-clad 20-somethings regularly citing it as their favourite pub. Its allure, in fairness, is timeless – with unspoilt Victorian interiors and plenty of original features still intact, The Swan has been owned by the same family for 87 years and this is evident in the running of the place. A popular spot on match days (rugby matches in particular), The Swan pours a great pint and if you’re peckish, you’re welcomed to enjoy pizza inside from the neighbouring Dublin Pizza Company.

Via Instagram/the_swan_bar

Devitt’s

Camden Street

Devitt’s are known for their stacked roster of live traditional music, which you can toe-tap along to seven nights a week at their upstairs bar. With plenty of trinkets adoring the walls (including branded Devitt’s flat caps which are available for purchase, should the spirit move you) you’ll definitely get that trad pub hit you crave, and a well-poured pint to pose with for your Paddy’s Day carousel. If you’re in need of a bitta soakage Devitts have you covered with creamy bowls of chowder, fresh fish and chips and sizeable burgers – they also do a decent fry-up if you’re there around breakfast time.

Kehoes

Kehoes is located on South Anne Street – more info right here.

Kehoes spans two floors and an intimate smoking area but on a sunny evening, you’ll usually find yourself outside admiring the flower baskets, part of the overspill of suits and shirts battling to get in the door and order their much-needed post-work pint. It’s almost cartoonishly traditional outside, with a colour scheme of bright red, white and emerald green and neon signage keeping you abreast of the treasures to be uncovered inside (wines, spirits and lounge to be precise). The upstairs lounge has a welcoming, granny’s-fancy-room-for-guests feel about it and the ladies bathroom is extra glam – apparently this is because Kehoes used to be a brothel once upon a time but this could just be unverified Dublin folklore. The best kind, let’s be honest.

Neary’s

Neary’s is located on Chatham Street – more info available right here.

Of all the pubs on this list, Neary’s is the one that always has me feeling like I’ve been transported back in time as soon I step through the doors, to an age of cigars inside, dinner jackets and poets gesticulating red-faced over straight whiskey. The old-school feel is enhanced by the dress code for bar staff (pressed white shirts and dicky bows), ornate fixtures and the fact that there’s no telly or music playing inside.

