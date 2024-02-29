Add this café, tattoo parlour and florist in Dún Laoghaire to your weekend itinerary

This is your sign to get tatted whilst wearing a flower crown, sausage roll in hand and Roasted Brown flattie waiting for you at the end of your session. No other way to do it.

If you're planning your next weekend jaunt to Dún Laoghaire for a saunter by the sea or dip into the icy Forty Foot, there's a new café to head to afterwards and it's a one stop shop like no other.

Lulabelle & Co is located on George's Street Lower in Dún Laoghaire, about halfway between Seapoint and the Forty Foot so it's a handy spot to head to after either swimming location and there's plenty more waiting for you besides a warming speciality brew.

Everything you'll find on the shelves and behind the counter at this seaside café is homemade with love, and if you're in the market you'll always walk away with something beautiful and bespoke whether it's a delicate bouquet of flowers, a fragrant diffuser or a fine line tattoo.

Lulabelle & Co, a café, florist and tattoo shop in Dún Laoghaire.

An oasis of eucalyptus sprigs and dainty wildflowers, Lulabelle & Co also pours single origin coffee from industry stalwarts Roasted Brown and speciality tea from Wall & Keogh. Their sausage rolls are famous amongst regulars, herby and comforting, and they also serve free porridge from 10am each morning. That's right, reader. Free. Porridge.

To our knowledge, Lulabelle is definitely the only shop if its kind in Dublin. It's got a great community feel and is an example of the kind of business you want to see flourish - everything's affordable and amazing quality (flower bunches start at just €10, and did we mention the free porridge?), it's a woman-owned business and everyone's welcomed in with a smile. Add it to your weekend itinerary, buy a gift for a pal, and let's keep small businesses blossoming in these challenging times.

Header images via Instagram/wearelulabelles

