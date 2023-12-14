Dublin restaurant that seats 23 receives 21 booking cancellations for one night

"If you already know you're not going to make it to a booking anywhere before Christmas, please cancel now".

Christmas always brings with it a frantic rush to book in for the perfect festive meal, but despite people's desperation for reservations, restaurants also experience a significant amount of cancellations and no-shows this time of year.

One such restaurant is Etto of Merrion Row, who today took to Instagram to announce that 21 bookings for their 23 seater dining room had been cancelled ahead of tonight.

The team wrote:

"Our dining area seats 23 people. Tonight was fully booked but in the last few days, 21 people have cancelled their bookings for tonight.

"We know that plenty of people have legitimate reasons to cancel but if you already know you're not going to make it to a booking anywhere before Christmas, please cancel now".

Many Dublin restaurants take booking deposits for meals around Christmas time, and with mass cancellations like this it's easy to see why.

If you're looking for a top notch festive meal in town this evening, you know where to head. Etto is an intimate, beautifully laid out eatery showcasing the crème de la crème of Irish produce - you can have a peep at their sample Christmas dinner menu right here and make a booking (to keep) via their website.

