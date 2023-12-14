Dog abandoned at Dublin Airport finds permanent home ahead of Christmas

This little lady has found her forever home.

A dog that was left abandoned and tied to a pole at Dublin Airport has found a permanent home just in time for Christmas.

In a social media post this week, animal welfare organisation My Lovely Horse Rescue posted a photo of the dog, named Jessie, with the caption:

"This poor old lady was seemingly heading back to another country, something happened and she couldn’t travel so owners left her tied to a pole with her passport beside her late at night.

"We don’t know what the situation was, people trying to get home and a poor little dog not allowed to travel! So sad for everyone, the panic. Thankfully Airport Police spotted her and immediately contacted us.

"She’s an older lady, very quiet. She’s in foster right now but not happy with cats so we need to move her asap, a loving quiet home with piles of love.

"We just can’t believe this, we are under immense animal pressure and then little Jessie comes along too, we couldn’t say no. Please contact us."

In a follow-up update, however, My Lovely Horse Rescue confirmed that Jessie had found a new home.

The organisation wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone who has been in touch regarding Jessie. We are sorry that we haven't been able to reply to everyone.

"Jessie will be going to her new forever home today."

In a statement to JOE regarding the situation, a Dublin Airport spokesperson said:

"The dog was abandoned at Dublin Airport the other night and was rescued by Airport Police who brought her to the Police Station where she was fed and given water before one of our Airport Search Unit contacted My Lovely Horse Rescue to give her a temporary foster home.

"She has since found a permanent new home in time for Christmas."

