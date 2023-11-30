This thousand layer Bramley apple cake is the perfect winter warmer dessert

Brought to you by Bird Bia

Ready for a seasonal dessert bursting with flavour?

With Christmas fast approaching, we're all scrambling for new recipes to impress guests with.

While serving up a tasty main course is an important part of the festive dining formula, a seasonal dessert also deserves a spot at your table, and we've got just the recipe for you. This delicious thousand-layer Bramley apple cake recipe comes courtesy of campaign ambassador chef Jeeny Maltese as part of Bord Bia's organised campaign, 'Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables'. In addition to being a tasty treat, this cake is also a brilliant way to enjoy one of this season's tastiest bounties - the Bramley apple.

When you buy and cook home-grown Bramley apples, you're getting this fruit not only at its tastiest and most nutritious, but you're also supporting local growers and the domestic industry. And remember, to look at Bord Bia's best in season calendar to see what delicious fruit and vegetables are at their seasonal best in Ireland now!

To make Jeeny Maltese's thousand-layer Bramley apple cake, here's what you'll need:

Dry Ingredients

100g oat flour or grounded porridge oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

Wet Ingredients

2 large room-temperature eggs

70g brown sugar

75ml milk, room temperature

30g melted coconut oil

1kg thinly sliced Bramley apples

Crumble

45g porridge oats

30g solid coconut oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

pinch of sea salt

Method

Add all the dry ingredients into a bowl and mix well until they are fully combined, then set aside.

Put the eggs and sugar into another bowl and whisk for five minutes until the mixture is pale. Add in the milk and melted coconut oil and mix well.

Fold in the dry ingredients and mix everything until fully combined and set aside.

Peel and remove the core of the apples and slice them as thinly as possible. Place them in a large bowl.

Pour the batter into the bowl with the apples. Gently fold everything well with a spatula. Make sure each apple slice is coated with the batter.

Spoon the batter mixture into a loaf tin, lined with grease-proof paper (or small cake tin), arranging the apple slices. Make sure to spoon the batter in between and lightly press down. Set aside.

Add all the crumble ingredients into a bowl and mix well with a spoon. Sprinkle it evenly on the apple mixture.

Bake in a preheated oven at (175ºC) on the lower rack, for 60-70 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave for 10 minutes before removing the cake from the tin. Cool completely before slicing. Enjoy with some custard or vanilla ice cream.

Sponsored by Bord Bia.

The 'Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables' campaign is a three-year EU and industry-funded campaign promoting fun, educational, feel-good information and recipe inspiration. Full details on the campaign are available at fruitnveg.ie and the @lifeisbetter.ie accounts on Instagram and Facebook.