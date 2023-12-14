4th annual Liffey Santa SUP takes place this weekend

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus' paddle-board down the Liffey.

We're less than two weeks out from Christmas Day, and the festivities have slowly but surely been building. If you're heading into the city centre on Saturday December 16th, be sure to cast your eyes down the Liffey, as you might just see a very wholesome sight in the form of Santas stand-up paddle boarding down the river.

That's right, for the fourth year the Liffey Santa SUP is back, spreading Christmas cheer to the people of Dublin.

Last year over €1,000 was raised for their ongoing charity campaign, building awareness and raising funds for Mental Health Ireland as well as the RNLI.

Only those who are SUP experience can participate in this event, but there is still room to sign up if you were worried you had missed out on the opportunity.

You can expect to see Santas, Grinchs, elves, snowmen, amongst other Christmassy characters heading down the Liffey from about 2:30pm until about 4:30pm on December 16th. In the event that the weather is too poor, the journey will be rescheduled to the 17th.

The troop will start their trip at the Dublin University Boating Club, and finish up by the 3Arena.

