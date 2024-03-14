Search icon

14th Mar 2024

10 Paddy’s Day events to check out in Dublin over the banker

Katy Thornton

St Patrick is here to claim back his bank holiday as the best following St Brigid’s in February.

The most Irish weekend of the year has almost snuck up on us, and if you’re at a loss at what to be doing with yourself, then not to worry. You can rely on Dublin to have more than enough Paddy’s Day events to keep you going all banker long, whether you’re heading to the annual parade, hoping to mix up some green, white, and orange cocktails, or simply settle into one of our many bars with some pals.

10. Best of Irish Comedy

March 17th, Sin É, more info here

The Irish love a bitta craic, famously, so why not head somewhere for some laughs on our national holiday? From 4PM, you can find the best of Irish comedy at Sin É on Ormond Quay Upper, not the least of which is our very own Fiona Frawley, the funniest gal about (and we’re not just saying that because we’re heavily biased).

Grab your tickets on Eventbrite here.

9. Cowtown Paddy’s Day Party

March 17th, Stoneybatter

If you just can’t bear to go right into the depths of town on Paddy’s Day, then Cowtown, based at Clarke’s Bar has a sweet alternative in the form of an all-day party, kicking off from 3pm, and not finishing up until late.

Expect food from Rustic Pizza and Taboo Burger and sets from DJ Ovo, DJ Ortega, and Johnny. No booking necessary, just head down early to source a table.

8. Bottomless 0.0 Guinness Brunch

March 17th, 11am, more info here

Many guys and girlies will have a little known something called Bottomless Brunch fatigue, but at Board, you are free of the alcohol shackles, and free to sink some 0.0 Guinness instead – a wholesome little way to spend St Patrick’s Day that doesn’t involve 3-4 rounds of Baby Guinness shots that send you over the edge.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, not to worry at all at all – Board has a full day of activities, everything from a Reeling in the Years quiz, blind crisp taste test, and even a tea tasting challenge.

7. Mother Cultúr Club

March 17th, , more info here

Mother is back, and no, we’re not talking about Taylor Swift in this case. Taking over the National Museum once more for Cultúr Club, Mother is ringing in Paddy’s Day Eve with an evening of music, queer performance, and art, ensuring your vibes are on point in time for the main event on the 17th.

Tickets start from €25 (the early birds have come and gone) and honestly, can you think of a better way to be spending your bank holiday Saturday?

6. Bia Mall

March 16th and 17th, National Museum of Ireland, more info here

St. Patrick’s Festival has unveiled a brand new food experience as part of the Festival Quarter for the 2024 Paddy’s Day festivities. This new addition is a testament to Ireland’s culinary heritage, and has been curated by Irish food writer Ali Dunworth for this coming weekend.

You’ll find a bitta everything here, from locally-sourced seafood, to handcrafted cheeses, and the opportunity to learn about the food from the artisans themselves.

5. Paddy’s Weekend Cocktail Masterclass

March 16th, Inchicore, more info here

Never one to miss celebrating a holiday in this country, Stillgarden Distillery are hosting a Paddy’s Day themed cocktail making class where you can bet your bottom dollar that the finished bevvy will resemble our tricolour flag – that is, if you shake it exactly right.

Tickets start from €45, which includes three cocktails and the fully hosted class, which lasts 60 minutes. The Saturday slot kicks off from 3pm.

4. Paddy’s Weekend at Jackie’s

March 15th – 17th, Francis Street, more info here

Whether your entire weekend is free, or you have a rogue slot in the diary with zero plans, Jackie’s are celebrating our national holiday in shtyle, with a 90s DJ on the decks on Friday, and boozy bottomless brunch slots on both Saturday and Sunday, along with live trad and ballads later in the evening.

You can get booking the brunch slots on their website, and there will be extra walk-in space all weekend if you find yourself wandering aimlessly.

3. Drink & Draw: Michael D Higgins

March 16th, The Grand Social, more info here

No doubt if you’ve ever gone perusing for events on in Dublin, you’ve come across the classic that is Drink & Draw, but naturally for the weekend that’s in it, they’ve chosen a very Irish subject matter, and who better than our President, Miggeldy. Sure with a model that wholesome, there’s no doubt your creation will be a masterpiece.

Be quick though, there are only a few tickets left.

2. Kumar Klub

March 17th, Thomas Street, more info here

If the parade isn’t your thing, or you’re wondering where to kill the time between then and the evening festivities, then Kumar Klub could be a winner. Taking place at Love Tempo on Thomas Street, this all day St Patrick’s party kicks off at 1pm, and has a killer line-up of titular Tara Kumar, Mango, Onai, Sally Cinnamon, and much more to keep the vibes going.

Even better news? This is a free event, although we recommend getting there early!

1. The Parade

March 17th, from midday, kicking off at Parnell Square, more info here

We couldn’t not include the Paddy’s Day parade in a list of what to get up to in Dublin this March. The years we went without it during covid reminded us of how much this tradition means to us as a county, whether we’re watching from our tv screens, or braving the city centre and the cold to see it with our own eyes.

With half a million spectators expected to line this year’s route, the Parade will feature 18 pageants and performance showpieces, 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France and over 4,000 participants in what is shaping up to be the largest ever National St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

No matter where you find yourself this bank holiday weekend, in Dublin, or somewhere else around the world, we wish you a very Happy Paddy’s Day indeed.

