10 Dublin spots hosting Paddy's Day festivities

It's been a long two years, but the time has finally come to celebrate St. Patrick's Day the right way!

That coronavirus hitting coincided with celebrating Paddy's Day in 2020 (and then ruining it again in 2021) was honestly just a bit rude. I think we all realised this thing was going to be serious (by this thing I mean Ms Rona herself) when they cancelled the Paddy's Day parade. Well there's no better way to embrace the old normal (we were getting a bit sick of the new one TBH) by going all out this Paddy's Day, and these Dublin spots have just the festivities to do that.

The Big Romance

Location: Parnell Street

It's only The Big Romance's second time celebrating Paddy's Day, so you know they're doing it right. From Wednesday 16th to Sunday 20th they're going all out with Paddy's Day events, with performances from Loose Connections, Soul Jam, DJ Ross K, and Organ Freeman.

The Grand Social

Location: Liffey Street Lower

Between March 14th and 20th, The Grand Social have a full week of celebrations for our patron saint, including starting early on the 17th at 2pm, with free entry until 4pm. They have a Dublin U2 Tribute, as well as the LGBT Club playing the best in house music. You can check out all their festivities below.

Xico

Location: Baggot Street Lower

Xico spent much of the last two years closed, so you know they're going to host festivities like no other for Paddy's Day. You can expect frozen Paddy's themed margaritas and they open from 6pm on the 17th.

Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

Happy Endings have installed a new sound system just for their Paddy's Day festivities; that's how you know they're taking things seriously. On Wednesday they're hosting their usual 2 for 1 pornstar martinis, then Thursday has an unreal bottomless brunch (either at 1pm or 3pm), and a DJ until late. If you're waiting to celebrate over the weekend, they even have a Westlife themed Bottomless Brunch.

Hen's Teeth

Location: Merchant's Quay

Enjoy an all day party at the Hen's Teeth Block Party on Thursday. The event kicks off at 2pm on the 17th and there's no need for tickets. Major vibes are promised. They'll be serving patriotic potato farl flatbreads with garlic butter, smoked scarmorza, and baby kale. The festivities will begin outdoors (it's meant to be a gorge Dublin day) and will move indoors in the evening.

Zampas Bar

Location: Lord Edward Street

For a day of live music, stop into Zampas Bar & Restaurant at the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin this Paddy's Day. They promise 12 hours of entertainment, starting at 1pm, with performances from the likes of Declan Greene, Colm Lynch, and Mamo. One of the best Dublin spots for some Paddy's Day festivities this year.

The Well

Location: St. Stephen's Green

What can you expect from The Well's Mega Latin Saint Patrick's Day festivities? Doors open at 5pm, there'll be green pints (for just €5), two dance floors to let loose on, and nearly 10 hours of non-stop partying. You can get tickets for this event HERE.

Anti Social

Location: Francis Street

Free entry and 12 hours of entertainment. Anti Social is not a bad neck of the woods to end up this Paddy's Day. Can you believe it's their first Paddy's Day where they're able to be open as a bar? DJ Marcus O'Laoire will be on the decks, and he's got a couple of special guests to make it a night you won't soon forget.

Opium

Location: Wexford Street

If you don't fancy heading out on Paddy's Day, or you want to make good use of the public holiday on the 18th, then Opium has their Phuket Brunch for just €20. Whether it's your first or second day of festivities, an afternoon at Opium never goes amiss. You can book your tickets HERE.

BoCo Dublin

Location: Bolton Street

While we're all very excited to be celebrating Paddy's Day again, it's hard to forget the tragedies going on in Ukraine at this time. BoCo Dublin are therefore donating all proceeds they take in on the 17th, including tips, to UNICEF and The Red Cross in aid of Ukraine. All bookings will only be an hour and 45 minutes so they can get as many people in the door. This is one of the best spots in Dublin you could spend Paddy's Day in.

We hope however you spend the day you have an incredible Paddy's Day. After the last few years we've had, you deserve it.

