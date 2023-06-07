13 places to go for an acai bowl in Dublin this summer

Is there a more insta worthy dish?

Looking for a sweet and delicious snack or breakfast to keep you cool in this heat? We've got just the thing. The acai bowl blew up at the same time Instagram and Tumblr did and naturally grew in popularity alongside these social medias. Who can resist something so colourful, after all. Even those who barely manage two of their five a day can't resist the acai aesthetic; luckily for us, these Dublin spots have got the acai bowl goods.

13. Eathos

Multiple locations

Word on the street is that there are now three Eathos locations along Baggot Street, so D4 dwellers have a crazy amount of access to it. Known for their fresh approach to food, it should be no surprise that Eathos also do an unreal acai bowl in Dublin.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 3pm , Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am - 3pm

12. Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

They're all about good food done healthily at Urban Health, and one of their top dishes is their take on the acai bowl. Urban Health serve their bowls with frozen berries, banana, açaí powder, kiwi, coconut, chia seeds, strawberries, and granola.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm , Saturday and Sunday 9am to 4pm

11. Roots

Multiple Locations

Roots specialise in the smoothie bowl; it's their bread and butter so to speak (or their fruit and nuts I guess). You can find them most regularly by the Salthill and Monkstown DART station, as well as Greystones and Planet B on Clarendon Street. I personally tried my first acai bowl from Roots, and not only was it delicious, the staff were super friendly too (a lovely bonus).

Opening Hours vary depending on location.

10. Mint

Locations: Mount Merrion & Blackrock

One of my fave spots that opened in 2021 was Mint's second location in Mount Merrion. Not only do they do a fabulous lunch menu, they're also one of the Dublin spots that serve almost fluorescent acai bowls.

Opening Hours: Vary depending on location

9. Ten10 Coffee

Locations: Quarry House & Santry

Looking for an acai bowl in North Dublin? Ten10 Coffee do them with a range of toppings and flavours and are often praised with having one of the best formulas for this delicious dish.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 8am-3.30pm, Saturday from 9am to 3pm, Sunday from 10am to 3pm

8. Ama Acai

Location: The Place

In a brand new location is Ama Acai, who specialise in the acai bowl in Dublin. They open weekends at The Place Street Food Market, and have some new flavours such as Dragonfruit, Blue Spirulina, and Avocado Pineapple.

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 8:30am - 4pm

7. Toca Tapioca

Location: Temple Bar

The award for the most aesthetically pleasing acai bowl in Dublin might just have to go to Toca Tapioca; the flower really just brings the whole meal together.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm , Saturday and Sunday 10am to 6pm

6. Póg

Multiple Locations

Once again, Póg proves they do more than just pancakes. If you can resist the calling of their pancake stacks, they also do a lovely acai bowl. Or get both, why the hell not.

Opening Hours vary depending on location.

5. Kale + Coco

Location: Grangegorman

Okay, these acai bowls may compete with the one from Toca Tapioca as the most aesthetically pleasing. I am drooling just looking at them, which is generally a good indication.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 8am - 3pm , Saturday and Sunday, 9am - 3pm

4. Grumps

Location: Foxrock

Despite the name, you'll be anything but grumpy if making a trip to Grumps. They have Irish gelato, coffee, treats, as well as acai bowls in Foxrock Village; the perfect stop off of a sunny weekend.

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30am - 5pm , Saturday and Sunday 9am - 5pm

3. Off Grid

Location: Cabra & Howth

After opening their first premises in January, Off Grid Coffee have most recently opened in Howth, so there's two more locations where you can get an acai bowl in Dublin.

Opening Hours vary depending on location.

2. Soren & Son

Location: Dean Street

In the 18 months that Soren & Son have been up and running, they've made a big impact in the Dublin 8 area, and one of their many treats includes the acai bowl, for both sit-in and takeaway.

Opening Hours: Monday, 8am -4pm , Tuesday - Friday, 8am - 3:30pm , Saturday, 8:30am - 5pm , Sunday, 9am - 4pm.

1. Bean Box

Multiple Locations

Since Bean Box opened earlier this year it's been one of our go-to spots for coffee, and we were buzzing to see that they have added acai bowls to their menu.

Opening Hours vary depending on location.

As you can see, there's plenty of Dublin spots serving up the acai bowl. Now all you've got to do is find your closest one and go enjoy a smoothie bowl at your earliest convenience.

Header image via Instagram / Ten10 Coffee & Roots

