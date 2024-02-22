10 of the cheapest places for a pint in Dublin, as prices elsewhere hit €10

Well boys, it's finally happened.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the news broke of a €10.45 pint being poured within the dark blue Monopoly square of the pub world, Temple Bar.

Incase you happened to miss it, the pint in question can be found at the Merchant's Arch pub in Temple Bar. While a Guinness at the main bar costs €8.65, there's an increased price for drink if you order it upstairs in the Merchant's Arch restaurant, which thrusts a pint of Orchard Thieves up to €10.45.

The location of the offending beverage probably won't come as a shock to anyone, and prices in and around Temple Bar have been threatening to hit the €10 threshold for a while now, but the reality of it is still enough to stop you in your tracks a bit. It feels almost like the beginning of the end, like a turning point we'll remember years from now as we glumly perch on bar stools over our €17 pints, declaring "I remember when you could get a Guinness for less than a tenner" to anyone who'll listen.

Luckily, there are plenty of fine establishments around Dublin still holding onto the €5 price tag for dear life - with some spots charging even less. Yes, that's right reader, pints under a fiver in Dublin in 2024.

We honed in on the price of a Guinness for the purposes of this listicle. As always, lagers tend to be a little more expensive so if you're not a stout person, further research may be required.

Disclaimer: You might not find twinkling chandeliers or original Edwardian fixtures in some of these spots, but you'll find what's most important. A reasonably priced G, and a few stories to tell. And isn't that what life's all about?

10. Corrigan's

Rathmines - €5.40 a pint.

The most expensive pint on this list, but decent by Rathmines standards. Corrigan's is low-key and unassuming with music that won't blast the ear off you, and a great local feel despite being so close to town. Corrigan's has gotten a bit busier in recent years but you should still be able to find a spot to settle into with your creamy G - you might even be able to join their regular chess night if the spirit moves you.

9. Disndat

Dame Court - €5 a pint Monday - Wednesday.

If you're a student, a holidaymaker or just fancy a midweek drink, you'll find one for a mere fiver at Disndat, a stylish new spot tucked in between The Stag's Head and Dame Tavern. Disndat sits in Dame Court's old Eircom building, and alongside affordable midweek pints they serve up swish cocktails and comforting toasties served up with a side of crisps. A tried and tested combo that never misses.

8. O'Reilly's

Tara Street - €5.30 a pint.

Surely the most competitively priced pint along the South Quays, the Guinness at O'Reilly's is loved by many. The bar's cave-like medieval interior appeals to a wide range of groups, from after-work office types to students to commuters waiting for their DART (if you hear the rattle of it exiting the station above your head, you're probably too late and may as well settle in for another pint).

There are plenty of cosy corners to claim and a classic pub grub menu on the go too, if you're seeking a bitta soakage.

7. The Snug

Stephen Street Lower - €5.20 a pint.

Dubliners have mixed perceptions of The Snug - some pub review pages describe it as a place you might not be in a rush to visit twice, but others wax lyrical about its rough-and-ready interior and personable bar staff.

I think this Google review possibly nails the description more than any other:

"It looks like the owner bought and staffed it so he could drink there with the lads without having to work to pay for the drink".

Expect a few looks off the locals when you walk through the threshold, but other than that, a great affordable pint and a jukebox to keep you entertained.

6. The Lark Inn

Meath Street - €5 a pint.

A spacious local in the heart of the Liberties which recently underwent extensive renovation, you'll usually find the Lark full with a mix of regulars and tourists who've asked their taxi drivers for a pub recommendation, sipping on creamy pints that stay firmly pinned to the €5 limit.

Its proximity to the Storehouse means you're unlikely to get a bad pint here, and best of all you'll have change leftover for a bag of chips from Fusco's after. Win win.

5. Clonliffe House

Ballybough Road - €5 a pint.

One of the most commonly referenced affordable pint options in Dublin, Clonliffe House is known for its proximity to Croke Park, live entertainment and teeming atmosphere on match day.

As long as Temple Bar pint prices have been speculated upon, Clonliffe House have remained staunchly committed to keeping the price of their Guinness at €5, and they show no sign of letting up.

4. Kavanagh's

New Street, Portobello - €5 a pint with cash, €5.50 with card.

Kavanagh's is shouted out frequently for its hearty carvery offering and in fairness, it can be hard to find all the buttered cabbage and ice-cream scooper mash trimmings this close into the city centre. Beyond the bain marie Kavanagh's offers a full pub grub menu, a sun trap beer garden and a real Dublin pub atmosphere. It's also one of the few places the phrase 'what's the best price you can do for cash?' remains relevant, as a Guinness will set you back €5.50 when paying with card, but a mere fiver if you opt for cold hard cash.

3. Strawberry Hall

Strawberry Beds - €5 a pint.

A quaint cottage-style pub located on the banks of the Liffey, known and loved for its maximalist Christmas decorations, dog-friendly policy and tasty woodfired pizza served up by the legends across the road at Goats Gruff. Strawberry Hall is a little bit out of town but definitely worth a visit, always bustling and busy with the lovely Waterstown Park not far away if you fancy a stroll beforehand.

2. The Auld Triangle

Dorset Street - €4.50 a pint.

We're getting into leprechaun territory now, uncovering rare gems to be found if you know the right places to look.

Immerse yourself in the jingle jangle as you knock back a creamy pint, comforted in the knowledge you've paid less than a fiver for the privilege. Definitely more of a local's bar but tourists and those from outside of the Dorset Street catchment area are still welcomed, maybe even with a smile and a reasonable side of small talk if you catch the bartender on a good day.

1. Nanny O'Shea's (Formerly The Berkeley)

Mountjoy Street - €4.50 a pint.

Your eyes don't deceive you - there's more than one €4.50 pint to be found in Dublin's fair city.

Rebranded as Nanny O'Shea's in 2022, the former Berkeley bar has remained true to its roots when it comes to consistent, affordable pints, and locals can't say enough about the homely atmosphere established by landlady Carla. Nanny O'Shea's hosts customer appreciation nights at Christmas and welcomes in new faces too, and there are plenty of tellies if you're looking to catch a match or spot of racing while you're there.

Did we miss out your favourite spot for a reasonably priced pint in Dublin? Let us know! Or by all means keep it a secret for yourself - we wouldn't blame you.

