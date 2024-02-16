10 of the best foodie streets in Dublin City

Some Dublin streets are simply more blessed than others.

Here at Lovin Dublin, we obviously adore every corner and cul-de-sac of this city equally, as if they were our own children. However, if you're recommending a restaurant to visiting pals or trying to plan a lunch befitting of the foodies we all are, then some streets are more equal than others. Why some stretches of road are more concentrated in quality food options than others we'll never know, but while most streets in Dublin will provide at least one or two daycent spots, these streets boast 6+, with some even veering into double digits.

Whether you've been put in charge of organising a date, you're travelling to Dublin for the first time and in need of reccs, or are a local who keeps walking around the corner to your typical haunts instead of branching out, these are the top ten streets in Dublin for the foodie / TikTok filming masses.

10. Camden Street, Dublin 2

Perhaps not the most imaginative on our part, and not at all because we work from a street just off this one, but Camden Street is indisputably a foodie paradise, one of the best places in Dublin to tuck into some grub.

We've got Frank's for the wine connoisseurs who get wrist cramps from swilling so much, Pickle, which is widely regarded as one of the best (if not the best) Indian restaurant in Dublin, with Chef Sunil at the helm, and Sprezzatura, hardly in need of introduction, but where you can find heaving plates of pasta, and cocktails on tap.

The beauty of Camden Street is they nearly have one of each major cuisine, with Hang Dai providing in a majorly vibey locaysh - like a Hong Kong subway station, but set in space - famous for their cheeseburger spring rolls, and newly opened Diwali, a special occasion Nepalese restaurant, and Taste of Spain for a casual tapas meal. Plus, there's soon to be a Sprout, which hands down does the best salads in the whole city, and if you disagree, argue with the wall.

If it's just a drink you're after, take your pick from Devitts, Anseo, Ryan's, The Jar - okay we may be veering into Wexford Street now, but can you blame us?

After your nightcap, you can delve into McGuinness's for a tray of cheesy chips or a slice of pizza to keep the spinnies at bay.

9. Meath Street, Dublin 8

This mighty street in the Liberties has some of the most niche food offerings, with an atmosphere you won't find elsewhere easily. Fusco's is an absolute class traditional chipper, no bells or whistles but does the elusive battered burger (which is as stunning as it sounds), Bakeology an Argentinian bakery that feels like the inside of your mam's kitchen, but with better cooking, and Space Jaru is one of the best places in Dublin for Korean food, everything from beef bulgogi, to BBQ bowls, to Korean fried chicken.

Lucky's is one of the most charismatic pubs in town, with tons of seating both indoors and out, and walls filled with artwork by local artists. As if it couldn't get better, they're also one of two locations in Dublin that serves Coke Lane pizza, which is the third best pizza in all the city, at least according to us (and we know a thing or two about food, we'd like to think).

If it's a quality cuppa joe you're after, and a bitta breakfast to go with it, Meath Street presents Legit Coffee Co, using beans from Full Circle Coffee Roasters.

8. Parliament Street

While generally we tend to tell people to avoid Temple Bar as a whole when it comes to food (there are some gems, we'll admit) and drink (if you like going bankrupt for your pint, then by all means), Parliament Street is something special, particularly in the summer when it goes pedestrianised for a few hours every couple of days.

Sushi heads can choose between Daruma, if you're after Japanese tapas yakitori-style, and Sumaki, home of the sushi burrito, while pizza-by-the-slice peeps who want that authentic NYC slab of crust, tomato, and cheese can get theirs from Dublin's OG spot, DiFontaine's (or as we lovingly call it, DiFontys).

For a truly huge tapas feast where you'll be shocked your bill doesn't amount to more (something that seldom occurs in this part of Dublin), The Porterhouse has pages and pages of items on their menu and also does something that I will never not order if I see it listed - white sangria. I'm not going to say it's better than regular sangria, but there's something about how rarely it features on a drinks list that just gets me going.

Even though brunch is in its flop era, Beef and Lobster does a great bottomless edition, with an Americana-twinged menu that sees most of their ingredients deep-fried, and serving up the likes of crab rolls, duck wings, and lobster fritters with sides aplenty.

Plus Parliament Street is home to one of the few LGBTQIA+ bars in this city, none other than Street 66, a safe space for the community, where there's always something new and exciting going on, from tarot readings, to prom nights.

7. Manor Street, Stoneybatter

You're probably sick of being recommended Grano, not the least because it is one of those spots where a bit (or a lot) of forward planning is required to secure a reservation, but that's all down to its shining reputation, a true destination eatery, with simple dishes that are confident in their ability to deliver a meal you won't shut up about.

While waiting for the golden ticket that is a booking at Grano, Hakkahan is a more casual space with a Sichuan menu, with a smattering of influences from elsewhere within its contained but varied menu - in particular we've got to recommend the beef fillet in its bath of garlic, chilli, and ginger.

If you fancy Korean food moreso, Korean Table has been open as a brick and mortar on Manor Street for 18 months now, consistently wowing patrons with their hip atmosphere and reasonable prices, the perfect neighbourhood restaurant for D7 locals, and worth trekking out to for everyone else.

For a pint, it's got to be The Glimmer Man, a venue that subscribes to that old saying "Cash is King", even hosting an ATM inside so there's no need to traipse around looking for somewhere to get out a fifty.

6. Fade Street, Dublin 2

Yes, the one the reality series is named after, which anyone who lives outside of Dublin has likely never heard of.

Probably the shortest street on this list, Fade Street manages to pack a serious punch, best known for its nightlife and sophisticated dining options. For your steak dinner you can tuck into the restaurant named after the street, Fade Street Social by Dylan McGrath, and if you'd rather indulge in a French feast, L'Gueuleton is where to head for rich and stringy French onion soup, or buttery escargot. Don't feel you have to go anywhere else when looking for a bop, as L'Gueuleton is constantly seen with a line of people out the door every Friday and Saturday night, with a playlist of noughties and 2010 classics on repeat.

Of course, the French restaurant turned bar is not the only place on this small stretch that offers a hangout after hours, with No Name, if you can bear the many many stairs, and Hogan's (not technically on Fade Street, but literally on the corner, so we're going to allow it).

For a really quality cup of coffee, and an interior DoodleBob was busy creating for months, it's got to be First Chapter, Dublin's first 2D cafe, serving a variety of toasties, Groundstate coffee in their machine, and pastries laid out from Bread 41.

For sharing tapas that arrive on plates that are larger than small, but smaller than average (something important to note when discussing small plates) The Market Bar is the setting for you, a restaurant with soaring ceilings reminiscent of its time as a sausage factory (true story).

5. Ranelagh Road

Ranelagh, one point in the D6 holy trinity, is a small but mighty village with so many food and drink options, one can easily find themselves overwhelmed. Luckily we have some strong opinions on the matter, and believe we can set you up for a delicious meal, whether you love Thai food, or Italian.

Whether you're going casually dining out, or doing a blow-out occasion meal, you have options upon options on this strip of road. For Chinese dim sum, Mak at D6 under the bridge has a wide and extensive offering, while Nightmarket literally serves one of their Thai curries inside a coconut (it also tastes great, but the aesthetic is naturally our main focus).

You may have to wait literal months for a booking at Host, but it's well worth it once you get inside the intimate space, befit with high ceilings and enormous double-fronted windows, and a menu that is concise, seasonal, and leans into Italian tradition. Speaking of Italy, if pizza is more your speed, and you want to dine somewhere it'd almost be okay to unbutton your jeans, then casual picnic style restaurant Rita's serve up Napoli-style pizzas, with a crunchy base, quality tomato sauce, and sparse but considered toppings.

The Ranelagh nightlife almost rivals that of the main city centre, with the likes of McSorley's often found teeming with patrons, be that for a bitta dancing on the weekends, or their weekly pub quiz. Smyth's and Birchalls may present as "old man pubs" but they come alive anytime a bitta sport is on the telly, and are often pouring pints for people well into the night.

4. Aungier Street, Dublin 2

It was hard to separate the long aul stretch that encompasses Camden Street all the way to South Great George's Street, a truly incredible continuation of streets when it comes to food offerings. We decided that Aungier, an undeniable jewel of Dublin 2, deserved to be featured, being one of those rare locales with something to suit all tastes and price points - whether you're in the mood for a Korean twist on a chicken fillet roll or some of the classiest small plates you'll find this side of NYC.

There are loads of great street food offerings and cafés, including Big Fan Bao, a Michelin Guide listed Chinese restaurant with a buzzy, authentic feel specialising in small Asian plates and larger sharing dishes, Uno Mas, a stripped-back bistro in possession of a Bib Gourmand serving quality, unfussy Spanish cuisine, and Dublin Pizza Company, which is undoubtedly one of the very best in the city, and does a great lunch deal if you happen to be sauntering by in the afternoon.

Coffee has to come from the zig-zag walls of Network, and if you're one of the many lactose intolerant or vegans in the city, some of the best cinnamon scrolls in the city, vegan or filled with dairy, comes from none other than It's A Trap.

3. Parnell Street, Dublin 1

If Asian cuisine is your love language, then go no further than Parnell Street, because it is a stretch of road that is full to the brim of restaurants and lunch spots whether your fave is Korean, Japanese, or Vietnamese.

Pho Kim is the ultimate destination for that warming but light bowl of pho, while you can get a sushi feast for a reasonable cost at Musashi. If you're more into noodz, Lee's Charming Noodle provides some of the most authentic and steaming bowls in the city, with an affordable price-tag to boot.

And if you're craving one of the very best sandwiches in all of Dublin, Parnell Street is also home to 147 Deli, a name that is synonymous with sandwiches, with a special emphasis on specials and a tendency for every single one of them to sell out lickety-split.

2. Drury Street, Dublin 2

For a relatively short street, there's a lot going on for Drury. New offerings like Bootleg, a wine bar / restaurant / low-key club, and Mani, the newest pizza-by-the-slice eatery have elevated its status even further, as well as tattoo parlour Heartbreak Social Club's new café that serves €2 coffees, be it a mocha, cappuccino, or latte.

Longer standing establishments include Luna, a Modern European restaurant with a definitive Italian twist to it, and Amy Austin, recently awarded a Bib Gourmand for its affordability, with a menu that is minimal but never boring, featuring dishes such as Moroccan style lamb rump, black beans tamale, and beef tataki, and a setting that is the epitome of smart casual.

Casual dining and vino drinking collide at walk-in spot Loose Cannon, and if you can elbow your way through the queue (we joke, please wait patiently without committing any violence) then MASA is one of the city's most popular places for taco eating.

All of these places are in quick succession on this street, so whether you're into casual dining or a bit of pinkie raising, Drury Street won't lead you astray.

1. Capel Street, Dublin 1

For the number one street, it could really only be the one, the only, the 22nd coolest in the world, Capel Street.

Most Dubliners will know, Capel Street is like its own mini city - you can get literally everything there, from camping equipment to vibrators, with a top notch selection of eateries and pubs to hit up in between. The allure of the largest traffic-free zone in Dublin is hard to ignore, and they've certainly made the most of it.

Craving a seafood boil? Krewe will sort you out. Want to munch on the best burger in the city? Dash Burger is slinging patties seven days a week. Looking for one of the very few places whipping up corn dogs? Follow the signs to White Rabbit. You can spends days eating your way through that street, and not be bored of what's on offer.

Baked goods in the shape of vaginas and dicks? Sexy bakery Fooderia operates there six days a week (just not for those sleepy Mondays where a pastry labia might be too much for you).

As for a tipple, iconic and incredibly sound haunts such as Pantibar, Jack Nealon's, and Slattery's and will more than keep the thirst at bay. While we naturally recommend every street on this list, if you want a pretty full and varied experience, Capel Street has got to be our top recc.

Have we missed a seriously good food street? Let us know at [email protected].

