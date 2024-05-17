2 openers, 1 pop-up and a closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

The openers are coming in hawt

May might be the month of Mary, but for hospitality, it’s practically brimming with positive news and thank goodness for that. With the temperatures tickling 20 degrees, the sun almost visible in the sky and the hay fever at eye-wateringly high levels, Summer has most definitely landed in the city and with it the flurry of openers that we’ve come to expect from this time of year.



OPENERS

Caribou, Stephen Street Lower



Caribou soft launched on Tuesday, May 14th, in the spot vacated by P Macs a couple of weeks previously. Caribou is the latest in an ever-growing portfolio of bars with animal-themed names, joining Kodiak in Rathmines, Bonobos in Stoneybatter, Impala in Cork and the newly opened Jackal in Navan, it has that well-designed midcentury interior that we come to expect from those spots, all soft lighting and mismatched tables and chairs. The handful of pictures we’ve spied of Caribou, show it to be very much in that vein, the space looks like it’s been given a big scrub and has been dolled up to look like your Middle-aged child-free cool auntie’s tasteful apartment.

DOOM SLICE at the Pawn Shop



With DOOM in the name, we are predicting this new spot in the Pawn Shop will be just a bit cool. Opened on May 15th, selling Detroit-style deep-dish pizzas, which are pretty reasonably priced at €5 a pop. Far from your average menu, the team at DOOM SLICE are doing things a little differently, serving up the likes of carnitas, cab sav glaze, ricotta flowers and hot honey to mention a few eye-catching ingredients.



POP-UP

Sharkbait Shelby’s in All Good Wine Bar



The seafood shackers have found a bit more of a permanent home which in Dublin is no mean feat, taking over the All Good Wine Bar kitchens. Launching on Friday, May 17th, this hardworking space on Aungier Street will be one of the must-visit spots this Summer. Boasting a small but perfectly formed menu of small bites (truffalo scampi, sharkbait bun, seafood roll), mussels two ways (classic or curry) with ‘add-ons’ chorizo, smoked bacon or the intriguing “soggy bottom”, there’s also some great sides, straight up kimchi, salt + vinegar frites and bisque mac.



CLOSURE



Happy’s, Aston Quay



In what began as a pop-up in a bar on Dorset street during COVID, the team at Happy’s has carved out a real destination on the quays, filling the massive spot on the quays as an epicentre of craic, tunes and street food. Sharing the news to Instagram, a representative announced the news that they would be closing for good this June, with the final service on Sunday the 2nd. “Unfortunately the industry has changed,” the statement reads, “costs have risen and the current business model isn’t sustainable.” Over the last four years, the team have created some consistently popping events, colourful cocktails and arguably some of the best bánh mìs we’ve had outside of Vietnam.



