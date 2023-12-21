16 of the best spots in Dublin for food and cocktails

A combo my indigestion is never quite able to handle, but one that's oft sought after in Dublin.

If you've got a special occasion coming up - one you'd like to celebrate over an apertif and delicious meal - there's no shortage of opportunities to enjoy both at once in Dublin, all under the same tastefully decorated roof.

Of course, there's plenty of opportunities to spread out your evening, hitting up one spot specialising in expertly mixed cocktails first before carrying onto your lavish tasting menu in one of Dublin's many fine dining establishments.

However, if you fancy settling down in one cosy corner for the night, you definitely don't need to choose one or the other. There are some amazing spots in Dublin excelling in both food and cocktails, with neither weaker than the other and no compromise on flavour and quality.

Here's a list of some of our favourite spots in town serving up great cocktails and food together - ideal for your next special occasion or night out with pals.

Big Fan Bao

Aungier Street

This vibe-y, authentic Chinese restaurant specialises in small Asian plates and larger sharing dishes and has been featured on the Michelin Guide for the last two years running. With feather blade steak and sweet or spicy Taiwanese chicken on the menu, there'll be something for the fussy friend in your life, while you can get experimental with their exciting array of jiaozi and great seafood dishes. To accompany, you've got an amazing list of cocktails, from classics like the old reliable pornstar and espresso martinis to playful creations like Ahh for Saké's Sake! - a tasty mix of yuzu saké, vodka and nashi pear gunpowder tea coming in at €12 - not bad pricing for a speciality cocktail by Dublin standards.

Keep up with them via their Instagram page.

Peruke And Periwig

Dawson Street

Peruke and Periwig is a higgeldy piggeldy haven, with a classic mirrored bar and variety of 1700s style powdered wigs arranged around the room, making you feel like you’ve stepped through a portal to a completely different world.

Travel up the staircase and you'll find a small but perfectly formed menu with some great vegan options, and a list of signature cocktails offering creamy, citrusy antidotes to your classic cosmos and whiskey sours.

Keep up with Peruke and Periwig via Instagram.

L'Gueuleton

Fade Street

Known for its Parisian-style awning, elite people watching potential and modern French menu, L'Gueuleton excels both in its food and cocktail offerings with failsafe dishes like steak frites and immaculately seasoned moules sitting alongside cloud-like cocktails made with egg whites and fruity liqueurs.

Keep up with L'Gueuleton via Instagram.

The Lucky Duck

Aungier Street

An elegant neighbourhood bar that was made shiny and new pre-pandemic, The Lucky Duck is spread over three floors with lots of corners to settle into.

Entering the ground floor, through the original entrance columns, you'll be welcomed into a traditional Victorian style pub, complete with a large and bright snug to the front with a long copper-topped bar and a terrace area to the rear.

Accompany dirty martinis and neat negronis with tasty Indian tapas from the Lucky Duck's adjoining Bombay Butter Club - it's the combo that just makes sense.

Keep up with the Lucky Duck via Instagram.

Little Lemon

Royal Hibernian Way

Little Lemon, the spritz-y sister restaurant of nearby Lemon and Duke opened its doors over the summer, with well-established siblings The Bridge 1859 and the Blackrock supporting from their respective southside corners. In keeping with other bars in the group, Little Lemon is tasteful, expensive looking and well laid out, with small plate offerings a significant step above the pub grub you might usually expect.

There's an extensive selection of spritzes and sangria on offer, with plenty of vegetarian options too; summery salads, exotic mushrooms on toast and even a vegan antipasti-style board so no one has to miss out on cocktails-and-nibbles™.

Keep up with Little Lemon via Instagram.

Kicky's

Aungier Street

Arguably one of the most hotly anticipated openers of 2023 with a reservations list as long as your arm, an evening at Kicky's will quickly show you what all the fuss is about. Head Chef Eric Matthews puts a playful spin on dishes that always do well in Dublin, like the restaurant's carbonara which is served in whipped butter form with rendered guanciale plopped on top, accompanied by a warm hunk of focaccia for dunking.

For cocktails, Richie Barrett is on hand mixing up creative potions like The Avocado One or 'Guactail', where citrus and tequila are offset with creamy avo to create a satisfying sup.

Keep up with Kicky's via Instagram.

Lottie's

Rathmines

From the minds Domini Kemp and Brian Montague, Lottie's is a bistro with middle-of-the-road prices and a short but carefully put-together menu. Taking over from the much loved Lenehan's, the restaurant had big shoes to fill here, but in the almost year they have been in operation, Lottie's has made quite the impact amongst D6ers.

Where Lottie's really shines is with their extensive drinks menu. While they have all the classics (Cosmo, Pornstar, Old Fashioned) Lottie's also shake up their own signature bevs including a salted caramel espresso martini that works perfectly as a nightcap.

Keep up with Lotties via Instagram.

Zozimus

Anne's Street South

With an early bird, a set menu and a brunch menu, you can have cocktails and nibbles any time of the day at Zozimus.

For a stint in the 2010s, Zozimus was of the most photographed bars in Dublin with its iconic colourful umbrellas. Years on the bars vibe-y atmosphere remains in tact, with cocktails that never disappoint. On the food menu, cheesy arancini balls, waffle fries and charcuterie skewers will keep your tummy full, and spicy margs and delicate spritzes will accompany.

Keep up with Zozimus via Instagram

Fade Street Social

Fade Street

Another (dare we say) consistent and reliable city centre spot, Fade Street Social is one of those haunts that never lets you down - ideal if you're experiencing restaurant selection fatigue (a real condition; we're hoping they find a cure soon xx).

A Dylan McGrath production, Fade Street Social is home to two restaurants - one serving up wood fired pizza and the other hauling heartier restaurant fare like sizeable rib eyes and sirloins cooked over charcoal and satisfying veggie and vegan dishes. It's also home to a stylish cocktail bar and rooftop terrace - Alexa, find me a restaurant that does it all.

Keep up with Fade Street Social via Instagram.

Farrier and Draper

South William Street

Another vibe-y spot with regular club nights and cocktails of renown, F&D has a great selection of bar bites to fill you up too - crispy breaded gambas, juicy kebabs and the all-important parmesan truffle fries. all sitting proudly along the bar's enticing cocktail list. If you want to really experience authentic Dublin cuisine, go for the spice bag margarita - it's what the city's all about, really.

Keep up with Farrier and Draper via Instagram.

Delahunt

Camden Street

If you've been tasked with choosing a venue for date night and want to impress, the unceasingly swish décor and carefully compiled tasting menu at Delahunt can't be bet. With nods to old Ireland across its menus and interiors, an evening at Delahunt is a bit like a visit to your granny's but with a Michelin makeover. Modern and traditional in equal measures, Delahunt offers a truly unique dining experience in a Victorian setting.

Enjoy pre-dinner drinks in The Sitting Room, Delahunt's cosy cocktail bar with lots of light and cosy surrounds, and then head to the restaurant for some great Irish food with a modern twist.

Keep up with Delahunt via Instagram.

The Little Pig

Suffolk Street

The Little Pig is hidden below Pacinos on Suffolk Street restaurant and is a mysterious, intriguing, elegant, old-school haunt that brings you back to another era. The cocktail menus are filled with beautiful hand-drawn sketches of their drinks.

The Italian inspired bar bites and hearty pasta dishes are on the pricier side, but this is a great place to bring visiting pals who'll delight at the hidden entrance behind an unassuming bookshelf.

Keep up with The Little Pig on Instagram.

Lisa's Yummy

Clanbrassil Street

If your Coppers days are behind you but you still yearn for a feel good bop with deliciously cheesy tunes to round off the night, Lisa's Yummy on Clanbrassil Street needs to be on your list.

It's a spot you may have heard of your pals ending a wild night out at, or perhaps you've seen the fuzzy CCTV footage of Leo Varadkar ordering himself a piña colada at the bar.

If you're not familiar, Lisa's Yummy is a neon clad karaoke bar slinging out cocktails and every type of dumpling, with warming soups and stir fries if you're looking for something more filling. The kind of spot you need to experience yourself to fully understand, and one you won't forget in a hurry.

Keep up with Lisa's Yummy via Instagram.

Krewe

Capel Street and Portobello

Known and loved by Dubliners for its party atmosphere and legendary seafood boil, Krewe is a must if you're looking for a boozy dinner where the quality of neither food nor beverages is compromised.

Crafted in collaboration with Head Chef Niall Smyth, the menu draws inspiration from the vibrant flavours of Cajun Creole cuisine. Following numerous research trips to New Orleans, the culinary offerings source fresh, local ingredients in Ireland, and feature classics like jambalaya and mouth-watering po'boys, each dish meticulously created to capture the authentic taste of New Orleans, a reputation for which the original Krewe on Capel Street is widely celebrated.

Krewe recently opened a second restaurant in Portobello, so po'boy lovers both north and south of the Liffey can enjoy the much loved Creole delights.

Keep up with Krewe via Instagram.

Peperina

Richmond Street

The only place in Dublin where you'll find a proper Argentinian dinner, Peperina boasts a unique offering of homemade empanadas, cheesy milanesas and an extensive Parrilla selection - deliciously barbecued meats and seafood including juicy skirt steaks, hearty rib eyes and immaculately seasoned daily catches.

Meanwhile, the cocktail menu is a marrying of Irish and Argentinian culture, where poitín sits along mezcal and maté to create some really exciting drinks.

Keep up with Peperina via Instagram.

Big Mike's

Blackrock

If you're looking for some of the best meat and seafood to be found on the island of Ireland cooked to perfection, it probably won't shock you to hear you'll find it at Big Mike's, one of hospitality stalwart Gaz Smith's three equally beloved babies.

Unlike most of the other spots on this list, Big Mike's is a bit further out into the 'burbs, but absolutely worth the journey for a special occasion, or simply a Tuesday if that's your buzz. Showstopper seafood and meat platters to wow your Insta following and a great menu of signature cocktails to wash everything down with, set against a fun, sophisticated interior. There's also space for dancing in the atmospheric conservatory out front, if the spirit moves you.

Keep up with Big Mike's via Instagram.

Did we miss out your favourite Dublin spot for cocktails and food? Let us know!

Header images via Instagram/Krewe/Big Fan Bao

