Newest venture from team behind Lemon & Duke officially opened over the weekend

When life gives you lemons...

Given its location, and relation to Lemon & Duke, the name "Little Lemon" is particularly fitting. They officially opened over the weekend, and fans of Lemon & Duke will be buzzing to check out this latest venture.

Little Lemon is the fourth establishment for the pub group run by rugby stars and hospitality leaders including former Irish international rugby players Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, Rob Kearney and Dave Kearney as well as Noel Anderson, who served as Chair of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA).

"We think this will offer a really fresh approach that will be unique in Dublin."

The pub group are marketing Little Lemon as a Mediterranean inspired bar and small plates eatery, focusing on fresh produce, big flavours, bespoke cocktails and premium wines.

Advertisement

Dishes will include Mediterranean cuisine such as bouillabaisse, halloumi saganaki, pimentón chicken, seafood vinaigrette, and Mediterranean-style pork belly.

The pub group currently have three other venues across Dublin's south-side - Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge, a well known rugby watering hole with an award-winning gastropub menu, Lemon & Duke, a cocktail bar known for their tasty brunch options and Prosecco trees and the newest of the three, The Blackrock, located in - you guessed it - Blackrock, serving up Middle Eastern-inspired fare in the heart of the affluent village.

Noel Anderson said this of Little Lemon's opening:

Advertisement

"We certainly think there is a gap in the market for this type of offering in Dublin City Centre. People really enjoy the lighter way of dining and socialising that they experience on their holidays to the Mediterranean. Our research, and indeed our experience from our other venues, has shown that some people really want that type of experience to be available in Dublin. "That is the central idea behind Little Lemon and it is why we are really excited to be opening this new venue. We think this will offer a really fresh approach that will be unique in Dublin and will provide a bright and flavourful, socialising experience right in the heart of our city."

Little Lemon is operating on a walk-in basis currently, and opens Wednesday to Sunday from 12.00 to 23.30.

READ ON:

- Nana's has opened a new 'bubble tea haven' in Dublin 1

Advertisement

- Boeuf steakhouse opens second spot on Suffolk Street

- Griolladh have officially opened their Central Plaza store