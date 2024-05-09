Electric Picnic may be all sold out, but we’ve got a pair of VIP tickets up for grabs

Fancy heading to Stradbally for one unforgettable weekend?

In just a few short months, the highlight of the Irish festival calendar will light up Co. Laois and here at Lovin Dublin, we’re counting down the days.

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally on 16th-18th August, and it’s set to be an incredible weekend with the likes of Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris, and, of course, the ultimate pop diva Kylie Minogue headlining. In addition to a fabulous music lineup, attendees can expect great food options, art installations and a whirlwind of activities to check out between bops.

Unsurprisingly, tickets all got swiped up early on, but we happen to have a pair of VIP tickets to give away to one lucky reader. To be in with a shot, please fill out the survey below, and after submitting, your name will be added to a raffle – good luck!

You can complete the survey right here.

Over 18s only. Terms and conditions apply and can be found here.