13th Mar 2024

St. Patrick’s Day is coming to Dublin’s LEGO Stores, and we’ve got two amazing prizes up for grabs

Sarah McKenna

Feature image: ©2024 The LEGO Group

Brought to you by The LEGO Group

These display-worthy pieces are bound to bring some playful energy to your home.

Our national holiday is right around the corner, and with parades and parties aplenty on the horizon, it’s shaping up to be a busy few days.

If you fancy using the upcoming bank holiday as a chance to get creative, we’ve got just the event that allows you to do so, while celebrating all things Irish.

Pop by Dublin’s LEGO Stores on Grafton St. and in Blanchardstown Centre on 16 March (10-12pm) and 17 March (12-2pm), and you’ll have the chance to build and take home a LEGO creation for yourself. That’s right, for two days only, LEGO will be inviting building enthusiasts of all ages to swing by and make a LEGO St. Partick’s Day Hat. And, if this festive activity has got you in the mood to build even more St. Patrick’s Themed creations, then you’re in luck as LEGO’s Pick a Brick page makes it super easy to nab all the green goodies you’ll need to make your own Irish build. You can explore it right here.

To celebrate LEGO’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities, we’re offering two LEGO loving Lovin Dublin readers two iconic works of LEGO Art to put on display in their home.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

1. Hokusai – The Great Wave

The first prize we’re giving away is an incredible Lego recreation of Hokusai’s 1831 print The Great Wave Off Kanagawa. Beat boredom as you reconstruct this iconic Japanese artwork from 1810 pieces and then pop it on display in your home. 

©2024 The LEGO Group

2. Polaroid One Step SX-70 Camera

The second prize we’re giving away is this Lego recreation of a Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera. This replica model is a pleasure to build, and the set includes a viewfinder, a colour spectrum, an exposure compensation dial, 3 illustrated photos, film pack and storage and a point and shoot function.

©2024 The LEGO Group

How to enter

To be in with a shot of winning one of these LEGO sets, simply fill out the form below. The competition closes on Monday March 18th 2024.

Fill out my online form.

Feature images: ©2024 The LEGO Group

Topics:

