Lovin Locals T&Cs

LOVIN LOCAL COMPETITION: TERMS & CONDITIONS

The following terms and conditions apply to the Lovin Local competition on the Lovindublin.com website (‘Competition’) unless otherwise stated. Competition is to be run by LD Lovin Dublin Limited (‘we’, ‘our’, ‘LMG’, 'Lovin Media') which is a subsidiary of Greencastle Media Group (‘GMG’) across but not exclusively restricted to LMG's social media platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and our website lovindublin.com.

LMG decision in relation to the selection of prize winner is final. If there is any dispute regarding the rules, conduct or the results of a competition our decision is final.

The Competition is open to food and drink businesses operating in county Dublin except:

a) employees of us or our affiliated companies; b) employees of agents or suppliers of us or our holding or subsidiary companies, who are professionally connected with the Competition or its administration; or c) members of the immediate families or households of (a) or (b) above.

The prize is non-transferable and only be awarded to the owner(s) of the winning business, the prize will be made up of €1,000 in cash and €9,000 worth of media value provided by Lovin Media. The media value corresponds to assets (video, imagery, social posts and editorial) produced and distributed by Lovin Media. The wider GMG group may be involved in the production of some of the assets but the distribution of these assets will fall under the Lovin Groups platforms. The competition winner may distribute these assets on their personal and business social media pages and or websites and use them in a promotional capacity within the confines of a business setting.

Use of a false name or address by a competition entrant will disqualify the entrant.

The €1,000 cash offering is non-negotiable and the €9,000 worth of media value can not be awarded in lieu of the previously stated prize. The winner may be involved in the production process of the previously stated production materials, but the final editorial decision rests with the Lovin Group.

If, due to circumstances beyond its control, a prize becomes unavailable LMG and/or the promoter(s) reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal value. LMG and/or the promoter(s) will endeavour to deliver all prizes within 28 days of winning, however, the production of media assets may take upwards of 90 days to create, edit and distribute. Where this is not possible the winner(s) will be notified of a delay.

Unless stated differently, all taxes, fees and surcharges and insurance on any prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.

Where a prize is to be provided by a third party, LMG accepts no responsibility whatsoever for the supply or non-supply or delay in supply of the prize, including, the failure of the winner to receive ownership of or use the prize. Where appropriate, prize winners are required to complete all applicable booking and/or other formalities directly with the specified third-party provider(s).

LMG reserves the right to change the prize details without notice and all prizes, including holiday travel dates, are subject to availability.

Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission to use the relevant winner's name, location and likeness for purposes of advertising, promotion or publicity in any media without additional compensation and prize winners agree to take part in such related promotional activities as LMG and/or the promoter(s) may require.

All competition entries must be received by LMG in the required format before the advertised closing date. Neither LMG nor its affiliated entities are responsible for printing or typographical errors in any materials relating to LMG promotions; fraudulent, lost, late, misdirected, incomplete or altered entries; or entries which are processed late or incorrectly or are lost due to computer or other technical malfunction.

Completed entries (images and videos) will be placed on the LovinDublin.com website hosted by a third-party site walls.io. Lovin Media reserves the right to moderate entries and in some cases remove content that undermines and impinges on the spirit of the Lovin Locals campaign.

The use of the hashtag #LovinLocals counts as one entry to the Lovin Locals competition, users can enter the competition as many times as they wish, although Lovin Media reserves the right to protect the integrity of the campaign by preventing any instances of spamming.

It is understood that entrants who use the hashtag #LovinLocals do so under the understanding that they will place their images/videos onto the LovinDublin site. GMG reserves the right to use this imagery/videos in perpetuity for promotional purposes. The images/videos will be collated on a dedicated submission wall on-site hosted by a third party (walls.io). Entrants data will not be retained on any platforms or sites pertaining to GMG.

We reserve the right to amend, hold void, cancel or suspend the Competition if it becomes necessary to do so.

Prizes not claimed within the specified time limit will be deemed to have been forfeited.

Any person found to be in disregard of these rules will be automatically disqualified.

GMG reserves the right to disqualify any entrant for any reason in its sole discretion.

Entering in GMG competitions denotes acceptance of these competition terms and conditions and any additional competition specific terms and conditions which may be advertised.

GMG does not accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem in any network, system, server, provider, or otherwise which may result in entries being lost or not properly registered or recorded and contestants hereby waive any claim whatsoever for any losses, costs, damages and expenses arising from any such problems.

We will process the entrant's personal data as outlined in these Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, Terms of Use and Terms for Contributions available on our website at https://lovindublin.com/privacy-policy

The Competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary. A purchase will not improve the entrant's chances of winning.

You agree to grant to us all consents necessary to enable us to make the fullest use of the contribution throughout the universe in perpetuity by any and all means in any and all media, Lovin Media Group and Greencastle Media Group social and digital platforms, whether now known or hereafter developed or discovered, without liability (save as specifically hereinafter provided) or acknowledgement to you. You hereby grant us the right to issue publicity concerning the contribution and any programme in which it may be included and for such purpose to use and reproduce your name and photograph and recordings and/or copies of any description of the contribution.

You warrant and undertake to us (a) that you are fully entitled to give the contribution to us, (b) that nothing in the contribution (whether by way of inflection or gesture or otherwise) will infringe the copyright or any other right of any person, breach any contract or duty of confidence, constitute a contempt of court, be defamatory or be calculated to bring any broadcaster into disrepute and (c) that all facts expressed by you in the contribution are, to the best of your knowledge and belief, true and insofar as the contribution contains any opinions, these opinions are your own and are genuinely and truly held by you.

You agree to indemnify us against all and any costs, claims, expenses and liabilities (including, without limitation, legal fees and any sums paid on the advice of Counsel) resulting from breach by you of any of the agreements, warranties and/or undertakings on your part contained in this agreement.]

This agreement may be freely assigned or licensed by us. This agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with Irish law.

*Privacy Notice for EU residents: The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) provides a number of protections for use of your personal data. Any personal data collected from you shall be subject to privacy policies (outlined below) and the GDPR. You can withdraw your consent at any time by notifying the promoting party at [email protected].

Relevant privacy policies:

GMG private policy