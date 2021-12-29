Apologies for even uttering those cursed words.

Without overstating the glaringly obvious, I'll just quickly say that your New Years' Eve may not look quite the way it usually does this year.

However, if you're still looking to mark it in some way and get 2022 off to the right start, there are loads of great ways to do just that in Dublin.

Enjoy the fireworks from a distance

Grab your nearest and nonisolating dearest and drive up to your favourite viewpoint, the Hellfire Club, Glencullen, wherever you fancy yourself - bring camping chairs, layers, and maybe a flask of something warming and watch the fireworks sparkle over Dublin city. Strong rom-com vibes.

NYE Allta Box

If you've been creeping on everyone's Instas of Allta's new spot on level 5 of the Trinity Street car park and haven't yet paid them a visit, or if you've been there, loved it, and want to relive the foodie fantasy, feast your eyes on this heavenly takeaway box available to order now for collection on the 31st. Find out more HERE.

Takeaway pints delivered to your door

Yes, we're back here again. If you're staying home on the 31st, you can still ring in the new year with a perfect pint delivered to your door from a number of Dublin establishments, including D7's Back Page.

Festive Funfair

A great choice if you're looking for a daytime event to mark New Year with family and friends. Dun Laoghaire's Family Christmas Funfair is 100% Covid compliant and open from 12-4 pm on New Year's Eve, and 2-6 pm New Years Day. Find tickets and more information HERE.

Image via Eventbrite/Dun Laoghaire Family Christmas Funfair

New Years Eve at Pyg and Little Pyg

For those heading into town for the big day, Pyg will be celebrating New Year with an all-seated party kicking off at 4 pm in Pyg & Little Pyg with DJs in both venues. Tickets and more information are available HERE.

Header image via

READ NEXT: Former Bewley's director Patrick Bewley passes away aged 77