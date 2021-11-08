Tickets go on sale this week for a fab lineup of New Years Eve events

By Fiona Frawley

November 8, 2021 at 5:32pm

Tickets go on sale this week for a fab lineup of New Years Eve events

As the countdown to silly season marches on, you may find yourself wondering how to celebrate new years this year. Especially after a relatively quiet ring in to 2021.

It can be one of the hardest nights out of the year to plan. Town's always packed, everything's ticketed and if you're a last minute dot com queen like myself, you've probably rung in many a new year over a container of garlic cheese chips outside the local chipper after not being able to get in anywhere. Not that there's anything wrong with that. One of my favourite ways to celebrate, to be quite honest.

But if you're in the mood for something a bit more buzzy this year, you're in luck as NYF (New Year's Festival Dublin) have just announced a stellar lineup of events scheduled around this years countdown.

First up is this FREE family friendly matinee in Dublin Castle, with a great lineup of Irish music:

Next up is this NYE Street Party taking place off Stephen's Green - we're particularly intrigued by the 80s and 90s DJs. Who doesn't love a bitta nostalgia over the festive period?

Finally, keep the celebrations going into 2022 with this  amazing New Years Day show, featuring Gavin James and Erica Cody.

Tickets for all NYF events go on sale this Friday from 9am. There are also tickets available NOW for NYF's countdown concert at Dublin Castle featuring Picture This and Lyra HERE.

