Vegan Sandwich Co turned a fridge malfunction into an amazing money raising opportunity

For a spot that serves food, one of the biggest disasters to occur is a fridge malfunction. Unfortunately for Vegan Sandwich Co on Queen Street, this is exactly what happened to them yesterday, leaving them in quite the predicament.

Legally they couldn't sell any of the food in the fridge, but they didn't want it all to go to waste. Instead they appealed to the public to ask if anyone had any use for the food at all, they were more than welcome to come and collect it. The café refused to take money for the items as they couldn't guarantee they were fit for consumption. Instead they asked that anyone that came to collect the food if they would donate cash in aid of Small Trans Library Dublin.

Well, they managed to raise an impressive €538.05 for the library, as well as completely avoiding the waste of any food. We love that they managed to turn a negative into a huge positive.

We highly recommend you pop into them for a coffee or some gorge vegan food soon. It's important to support amazing businesses such as these whenever possible.

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

