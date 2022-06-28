VSC say 'thnks fr th mmrs' as Fall Out Boy drummer pays a visit

By Katy Thornton

June 28, 2022 at 11:03am

Big day for the emos.

 

It's gig season in Dublin, which means there's lots of famous people walking the streets currently, and they've gotta eat. Fall Out Boy opened for Green Day in Marlay Park last night, and drummer and longtime vegan Andy Hurley found himself in need of some grub. Really, there was no better place for it than Vegan Sandwich Co in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, and that's exactly where he headed, much to their delight and amazement.

They got this cracking photo of Hurley holding his VSC goodies. Their Instagram caption shows the clear adoration they have for the Fall Out Boy drummer.

"Big day for the emos of VSC (AKA all of us)

We were paid a special visit in Stephen's Green by none other than longtime vegan and Fall Out Boy drummer @hurleyxvx 🌱 Let me tell you, the groupchat was hopping and tears were shed."

As an absolute haven for Dublin vegans, we're sure that Hurley enjoyed his VSC meal no matter what he chose. Perhaps a Breakfast burrito or some chilli cheeze bites. By the looks of that smile, we're certain VSC made his day as much as he made theirs.

VSC shared the photo on their stories, saying, "No like we still can't believe it either." Thnks fr th mmrs indeed Andrew.

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

