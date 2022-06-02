Vegan Sandwich Co to open Rathmines spot on Monday

By Katy Thornton

June 2, 2022 at 10:16am

Share:

VSC launches in Rathmines in T-4 days.

 

2022 is the year of Vegan Sandwich Co. In March they opened their second deli in the St. Stephen's Green food court, and in April, Vegan Sandwich Co announced a third location would be opening in Rathmines.  They took to Instagram yesterday to announce launch day is the bank holiday Monday, the 6th June.

What better way to cure that hangover than with a delicious vegan breakfast roll, or maybe some cheezy bac*n wedges. Vegan or not, their food looks, as Orla McCool would say, absolutely cracker. Vegan Sandwich Co has taken Dublin by storm when it comes to its vegan dupes of our fave meaty meals.

Advertisement

Never has it been a better time to be vegan in Dublin. If you're in the Rathmines area on Monday, make sure you pop into Vegan Sandwich Co and show them some love on their new spot.

With VSCs seemingly multiplying every second month, we wonder where the empire will expand to next.

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

Advertisement

READ ON: Here are 5 ways to celebrate Pride month - from Dublin's Outhouse

Share:

Latest articles

Check out what's on this bank holiday weekend in Dublin

5 places to hit up before or after Forbidden Fruit this weekend

Here's an updated list of bottomless brunches in Dublin

Eight refreshing Dublin walks to try this bank holiday weekend

You may also love

There's a new NYC style pizzeria opening on Stephen Street this week

Herbert Park Market welcomes new stall Wake 'N Bagel

Green Man Wines in Terenure opens their super casual wine bar

Fall in amuri with this new Sicilian restaurant on Chatham Street