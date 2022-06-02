Vegan Sandwich Co to open Rathmines spot on Monday

VSC launches in Rathmines in T-4 days.

2022 is the year of Vegan Sandwich Co. In March they opened their second deli in the St. Stephen's Green food court, and in April, Vegan Sandwich Co announced a third location would be opening in Rathmines. They took to Instagram yesterday to announce launch day is the bank holiday Monday, the 6th June.

What better way to cure that hangover than with a delicious vegan breakfast roll, or maybe some cheezy bac*n wedges. Vegan or not, their food looks, as Orla McCool would say, absolutely cracker. Vegan Sandwich Co has taken Dublin by storm when it comes to its vegan dupes of our fave meaty meals.

Never has it been a better time to be vegan in Dublin. If you're in the Rathmines area on Monday, make sure you pop into Vegan Sandwich Co and show them some love on their new spot.

With VSCs seemingly multiplying every second month, we wonder where the empire will expand to next.

