'Goodbye Rathmines' Vegan Sandwich Co forced to shut D6 spot

"Pop down and say hey before we bid Dublin 6 a fond farewell."

Just shy of 3 months after opening their Rathmines location, Vegan Sandwich Co are saying goodbye to their D6 spot. Despite their best efforts, they cite that their reason behind closing was due to it just not being the "right time or place," saying that the last couple of months have been "difficult."

The vegan restaurant, known for their delicious meat-free dupes of all our fave takeaways, expressed an interest in making roots in D6, and so we hope they will be back one day.

Advertisement

Vegan Sandwich Co went on to thank everyone who had supported them in Rathmines. Their Instagram caption said:

"Even though we haven't been there long, I'm still so proud of what we've managed to do in this little store and the staff that made it happen."

Their last day of trading at The Swan Centre is Sunday, 28th August, so make sure to stop by if you're in the area.

Luckily Vegan Sandwich Co in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, as well as Smithfield, aren't going anywhere, so you can still get your VSC fix when in need. We wish them all the best with their future ventures, and hope to see more of them around Dublin soon.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

READ ON: Bagel experts Outcasts to relocate and reopen at D7 pub yard