Bagel experts Outcasts to relocate and reopen at D7 pub yard

Following almost three months out of action, Outcasts are back in business.

There's limited bagel spots in Dublin (a HUGE gap in the market if you ask me) and even less so when Outcasts finished up in Baldoyle back in June. However, the bagel experts promised they would be back at a new location, and it seems that day is nearly here. They took to Instagram to share the good news with their followers, saying:

"After wandering far and wide we have found our new home in the yard of Clarkes City Arms Pub on Prussia St just up at the top of Stoneybatter. We hope to be open for business this weekend and will keep everyone updated."

10 weeks without Outcasts was simply too long, so we're buzzing by this news.

And that's not all. Outcasts will be back slinging bagels from Clarkes City Arms Pub on Prussia Street hopefully from this weekend, but they have also teased something new. Their Instagram post continued:

"Also we have been quietly working away on a new project in this yard. We don’t want to say much but it’s gonna be off the hook! Keep your eyes and ears peeled."

We most certainly will. While we wait with bated breath for their big news, we might just have to nip over to Stoneybatter soon to get one of those incredible Outcasts bagels.

