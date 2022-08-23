Have you checked out this stylish new café bar on Ormond Quay?

Get good food and drink for your soul at this new Dublin spot.

Our favourite thing to report on here at Lovin Dublin are new restaurants and food spots. Northern Soul has particularly peaked our interest, with its gorgeous interior, and even nicer menu. This café bar, which launched on Ormond Quay back in July, focuses on a contemporary fusion in casual fine dining surroundings, with an Italian style menu.

But if you're hoping to just pop in to check out Dublin's new spot, Northern Soul is open for coffee and treats daily too. They source their pastries from Tartine Organic Bakery, and also serve toasties for €6.50 (a very good price in this day and age).

Advertisement

For evening time, not only do they do my fave for a starter (if you're not on the burrata buzz, get on it), they also have pizza dishes starting from €8. If pizza ain't your thing (not judging, I swear) they also do fish, steak, and pasta options.

As for drinks, Northern Soul have wine on tap from Wine Lab Ireland, and serve classic cocktails like mojitos and whiskey sours starting at €10 (again, very reasonable in a city where most cocktails start at approximately €15).

Heard enough? Northern Soul is based not too far from the Ha'penny Bridge and Temple Bar. You can make a reservation at the newest and most stylish café/bar on Ormond Quay HERE.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/nosodublin

READ ON: Sandwich masters Oxmantown have opened a third D7 location