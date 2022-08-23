Sandwich masters Oxmantown have opened a third D7 location

North Circular Road is now home to some seriously good sambos.

D7 now has not one, not two, but three Oxmantown locations as they open their third branch on North Circular Road in Phibsborough. The sandwich spot originally opened at Mary's Abbey in 2013, what their website calls "the heart of Dublin’s historic fruit and vegetable markets." Five years later, in 2018, Oxmantown opened their second deli in Smithfield Square, spreading the sandwich and coffee love only further into the Dublin 7 area.

And now, just under 10 years since they first launched, Oxmantown has opened its third deli in D7.

You can find their new baby on 330 North Circular Road. As in their other locations, they serve Cloud Picker coffee, and source their delicious bread from Firehouse Bakery. Oxmantown prepare all their goodies in store on the daily.

All their salads and sandwiches cost €7.50, and sweet treats range from as low as €1.20 to €3.

If you're in the D7 area, you really are spoiled for choice as to which Oxmantown you go to.

