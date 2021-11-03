Our weekly sambo line up in time for National Sandwich Day!

We love a good sambo, so we do!

National Sandwich Day is here, and we're ready to celebrate. If you're looking to pay homage to the almighty creation that is the sandwich, here's where to do it!

SI Cafés

Multiple Locations

We've said it once, and we'll say it again. You sometimes can't beat and classic ham and cheese. SI Cafés are celebrating today with this delicious toastie, and they've even provided us with a fun sandwich fact in the caption.

Meltdown

Locations: Montague Street & Leeson Street

No surprise, Meltdown is a top notch spot to celebrate National Sandwich Day. Their take on ham and cheese includes fiery chili flakes and hot sauce, using succulent pulled pork. Immense or what?

147 Deli

Location: Parnell Street

You can always trust 147 Deli to get it right. This week they're doing a coronation chicken sub, compiled of shredded lettuce, tomato salsa, pickled onions, spiced cashew nuts, and curried mango and yoghurt dressing. Delish.

The Cheeky Piglet

Location: Fumbally Square

You didn't think we'd forget about vegans did you? The Cheeky Piglet is serving a vegan sausage sandwich, with some tomato and lettuce, and peri peri vegan mayo. This one celebrates World Vegan Day AND National Sandwich Day.

Vegan Sandwich Co

Location: Smithfield

Need a little more choice for a vegan sambo? The choice is all yours at Vegan Sandwich Co. They're doing all your favourites, with meat free alternatives. Why not try the pesto chick*n and cheeze? These toasties might just convert you.

Oxmantown

Location: Mary's Abbey

This special only arrived last week. Oxmantown serves this huge sandwich with chicken thighs, kimchi, coriander, and spring onion. Sign us up to try it.

Which sandwich do you have your eye on?

Header image via Instagram/si_cafes

