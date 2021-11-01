Happy World Vegan Day, celebrate in these Dublin spots

And it even lands on Meatfree Monday - how iconic

Whether you're a long time vegan or not, today is the day to celebrate. If you do eat meat and dairy, why not try to swap them out for the day? These spots have some great vegan options for you to try out.

Urbanity

Location: Smithfield

This smoothie bowl from Urbanity looks incredible. Full of flavour and completely vegan. They open today until 4pm and welcome walk ins.

Meltdown

Locations: Montague Street & Leeson Street

Meltdown don't discriminate; they want there to be toasties for all. This vegan toastie is made with a creamy vegan cheese, rockets, basil pesto, and red onion. You'll scarcely notice it has no dairy.

SI Cafés

Multiple Locations

Si Cafés are celebrating World Vegan Day with this sticky toffee pudding. It's make our stomachs rumble just looking at it.

RóCo Café

Location: Edward Street

RóCo Café is serving up this unreal vegan brownie today, as well as other vegan treats such as burritos, energy balls, and pastries. Pop in before they close at 3pm.

Vegan Sandwich Co

Location: Smithfield

These cheesy mozzarella dippers look almost like the real thing, and taste just as good we're sure.

Brother Hubbard

Locations: Haddington Street & Capel Street

Cauliflower wraps are the way of the future. Brother Hubbard takes care of their vegan customers with this stunning lunch item.

Umi Falafel

Multiple Locations

Something to keep you fala-full this World Vegan Day. Umi Falafel are one of the best spots in Dublin for a hungry vegan!

Going vegan has never been so easy, or so delicious!

Header image via Instagram/si_cafes

