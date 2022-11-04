Winedown forced to wind down as no longer 'financially viable'

By Katy Thornton

November 4, 2022 at 9:38am

Share:

"I simply can't make it work anymore."

 

It truly doesn't get any easier. After a relatively quiet week when it comes to closures, we had hoped not to hear about anymore for another wee while. Unfortunately that wasn't to be, as Winedown took to Instagram last night to share they will be closing on the 12th November.

Owner Maeve detailed the reasons behind their impending closure, saying,

Advertisement

"Over the past 2 years Winedown has done enough pivots it makes my head spin just thinking of them, trying anything to survive past covid times, only to land in these times! (Not exactly the roaring 20s I was hoping for)

Unfortunately like so many other businesses Winedown is not financially viable in this climate. That coupled with the arrival of my bundle of joy, I simply can't make it work anymore."

Winedown started out two years ago as toastie shop Meltdown's "sophisticated older sister", taking over the night-time scene and serving up globally inspired small plates using all season Irish produce. Lovin paid them a visit earlier in the year and we were thrilled by the new to the menu evening, making this news of their closure extra bitter for us.

We wish Maeve and the team all the best with their future endeavours, and if you're able to pay Winedown a visit before they shut up shop for good, we highly recommend that you do.

Advertisement

Fingers crossed that Meltdown won't be going anywhere.

Header image via Instagram/winedowndublin

READ ON: Scotch eggs and €2 coffee - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

REVIEW: Jersey Boys at the Bord Gáis

3 new openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

Scotch eggs and €2 coffee - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Closure of Argos Stephen's Green announced

You may also love

Provender Stores to close due to 'incredibly difficult time for small traders'

The Saucy Cow has made 'the difficult choice' to close at Eatyard

Bahay forced to pull out of Dublin 15 spot due to 'enormous costs'

End of a decade-long era as froyo shop Mooch to close down