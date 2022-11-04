Winedown forced to wind down as no longer 'financially viable'

"I simply can't make it work anymore."

It truly doesn't get any easier. After a relatively quiet week when it comes to closures, we had hoped not to hear about anymore for another wee while. Unfortunately that wasn't to be, as Winedown took to Instagram last night to share they will be closing on the 12th November.

Owner Maeve detailed the reasons behind their impending closure, saying,

"Over the past 2 years Winedown has done enough pivots it makes my head spin just thinking of them, trying anything to survive past covid times, only to land in these times! (Not exactly the roaring 20s I was hoping for) Unfortunately like so many other businesses Winedown is not financially viable in this climate. That coupled with the arrival of my bundle of joy, I simply can't make it work anymore."

Winedown started out two years ago as toastie shop Meltdown's "sophisticated older sister", taking over the night-time scene and serving up globally inspired small plates using all season Irish produce. Lovin paid them a visit earlier in the year and we were thrilled by the new to the menu evening, making this news of their closure extra bitter for us.

We wish Maeve and the team all the best with their future endeavours, and if you're able to pay Winedown a visit before they shut up shop for good, we highly recommend that you do.

Fingers crossed that Meltdown won't be going anywhere.

