Scotch eggs and €2 coffee - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, the Christmas food has been creeping in, a wheel of hot molten cheese has taken over Exchequer Street and there's speciality coffee for €2 in Dublin 8. This is not a drill.

Looking for a bit of inspo for what to eat, watch and enjoy? We've got you covered.

The Raclette Station at Fallon & Byrne

Sadly finishing up this Friday (4th) Fallon & Byrne's raclette station is fulfilling the wishes of the dairy gods by scraping hot, melty cheese onto spuds, parma ham and pickles. A culinary dream come true, by all accounts. Hopefully this isn't the last we see of the station.

Advertisement

The evenings may be darker, but that doesn't mean some molten hot cheese can't make things a little brighter.



Fallon & Byrne have just opened a raclette station at the front of their Exchequer st shop.



Form an orderly queue, as it's only open this week



📹 @FallonandByrne pic.twitter.com/UU7tI5j0ye — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) November 2, 2022

€2 coffee

No, your eyes do not deceive you. €2 coffee in Dublin exists and here's where to get it.

Recently opened Flower & Bean on Cork Street are self-professed coffee nerds, and have taken to preparing a delicious batch brew filter every morning. For many coffee connoisseurs, filter is the optimum way to enjoy a specialty brew and at Flower & Bean, a cup of it will cost you just €2.50. What's more, their discount for bringing your own cup is an impressive 50c (you'd be hard pressed to find a keep cup discount over 10 or 20c in Dublin, in my experience), meaning your morning coffee can set you back just €2. We'll all be buying houses in no time.

Advertisement

Laura's Thrifted Looks

If you regularly find yourself down a TikTok hole before bedtime, looking for wholesome, comforting content, give Laura's Thrifted Looks a follow. Mam-of-6 Laura is currently on a journey of '100 days of thrifted outfits to help me cope with my anxiety', which means regular top-notch hauls following charity shop visits in which she picks up some bonafide gems. As well as this, Laura is an expert up-cycler - after several requests in the comments, she's now doing indulging her followers with tours of her home which is full of up-cycled and repurposed furniture, all talked through in her soothing Northern accent. A dream follow, tbh.

This browser does not support the video element.

Christmas dinner spring rolls

Advertisement

Brace yourselves, the Christmas party bookings are coming. I'm not complaining tbh - I adore Christmas food in all its various incarnations, and this year will be making it my mission to try these turkey-and-stuffing filled spring rolls from Happy Endings.

Scotch Egg from Chequer Lane

Jamie Oliver's newest Irish venture opened on Exchequer Street recently and we headed in for a try last week. Everything on the menu is delicious but the show-stopper for me personally was the scotch egg made with Jane Russell's famous black pudding, perfectly cooked egg and served on what I initially thought was a bed of boujie scramblers, but it's actually gribiche (a cold egg sauce with pickled cucumbers, capers and parsley - immense). Full review of the meal coming soon.

Advertisement

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

READ NEXT: 8 of the best zero waste stores in Dublin