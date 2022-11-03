8 of the best zero waste stores in Dublin

Shopping sustainably has never been easier

As our awareness of waste and plastic pollution continues to grow, more and more Zero Waste stores are popping up all over Dublin. These shops offer everything from food to bathroom essentials, that can be purchased without all the unnecessary packaging. Customers bring their own containers to fill with products - jars, reusable bags, clean takeaway containers, or whatever you have on hand. Using these reusable options cuts out all the unnecessary plastics involved in the shopping chain and lucky for us, there are lots of options all over Dublin.

Dublin Food Co-op, Kilmainham

Kilmainham Square

The Dublin Food Co-op is one of the mainstays of Dublin’s Zero Waste shopping scene. Located across the road from Kilmainham Gaol, this shop has a great variety of fruit and veg outside. On the inside, this zero waste store has all the essentials, including cleaning and bathroom refills and package-free pantry staples. They stock a great selection of bread and pastries but you need to get there quickly before they all sell out. You can also sign up to become a member and enjoy a 10% discount store-wide.



NOMS

336A North Circular Road, Phibsborough

NOMS stands for Natural, Organic, Mindful, and Sustainable, and stocks a huge range of bulk ingredients, including a great selection of vegan meat alternatives as well as a wide range of gluten-free options. Their cleaning and bathroom range is second to none, with a great selection of sustainable shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. The team behind NOMS has recently opened a plant-based deli counter, serving fresh juices, smoothies, wraps, and baked goods.

Small Changes Wholefoods Store

120 Emmet Road, Inchicore

The Small Changes team has undergone a lot of changes in the last while, with the recent opening of the store in Inchicore and the sad closure of the original shop in Drumcondra earlier this year. From their airy spot on Emmet Road the team sell a great selection of fresh fruit and veg, beans, grains, teas, coffees, and even wine refills! There's also a mini café, with a lovely area out the front to enjoy your coffee (in a reusable cup obv). If you don't get around to visiting, you can order online for delivery across Dublin, which is frequently delivered on the iconic Small Changes bike.



The Source Bulk Foods

39/40 Castlewood Avenue, Rathmines

With over 50 stores in Australia, The Source Bulk Foods is part of a global collective of bulk food shops owned by Australian-born Patrick and Makayla. The Source is stocked with everything from toothpaste tablets, Irish artisan soap bars, to store cupboard essentials. You can also keep your oat milk addiction well stocked with the Boring Oat Milk refill facility and even have a crack at grinding your own peanut butter. Their website is also a great source for Zero Waste tips and tricks.

The Good Neighbour

Unit 8 Dundrum Village, Dundrum

At The Good Neighbour, you will find sustainable groceries that are as local, organic, and Zero Waste as possible. They stock about 300 bulk foods, liquids, and cleaning products, as well as fruit and veg in their South Dublin store. If you’re stuck for meal ideas, check whether they have any meal packs in stock! Each pack contains a recipe, ingredients, and instructions for a simple, quick and delicious plant-based meal. You can also buy online as they provide delivery nationwide, or you can order ahead to save time with click & collect.

Nutty Delights

Jervis and George’s Street

For nuts, seeds, dried fruit, sweet treats and chocolate, Nutty Delights is an easy option. You can find them in Georges’ Street Arcade and Jervis Shopping Centre and weigh out your snacks into paper bags or lightweight reusable bags. While these folks don’t advertise themselves as being plastic-free or Zero Waste, they do offer a nice selection of goods without the plastic packaging.

Cloud Picker Coffee

D2 and Crumlin

Grab your caffeine fix without the waste! Cloud Picker Coffee is a Dublin roaster that is making excellent steps towards a more circular coffee economy. Their main roasting facility is in Crumlin while their cafe is in D2, both serving yummy and package-free coffee. Bring your own jars, containers, or bags and choose from a number of coffee bean blends and single-origin beans. Their sustainable work goes all the way into their supply chain too, as they work with environmentally responsible partners, from technological suppliers to exporters and farmers.

Minimal Waste Grocery

Online

For those who love to shop online for groceries, whilst also being sustainable, The Minimal Waste Grocery is the place for you. Here you have a vast array of organic products from herbs to household products that can be purchased online and delivered to your door, all plastic-free. They have bio bags and glass jars to package up your shopping, and can deliver anywhere in Ireland.

