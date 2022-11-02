12 alternative Christmas party ideas in Dublin

Planning a Christmas party is an opportunity to get creative.

Although there are plenty of bars and restaurants offering amazing deals for your Christmas evening out, there are a few things you can do to spice things up this year.

Here are some insanely fun and alternative ways to celebrate Christmas with your colleagues and/or mates this festive season.

Escape Boats

You've heard of escape rooms. Now, get ready for escape boats!

Located at Grand Canal Dock, players are locked in a smoky engine room and have 60 minutes to find clues and crack codes in order to get out on time.

You'll have to work as a team to piece together all of the evidence to work out your escape. And honestly, it always ends up being such a laugh.

But, if an actual boat isn't what you're in the market for, then you'll be happy to know that Dublin is also home to a few other unreal escape room experiences.

Escape Dublin on Aungier Street is a great spot to do it.

Drag Bingo

Honestly, I've never laughed as much as I have while at Drag Bingo, and if you're planning a Christmas party in Dublin, I highly recommend choosing it as your event.

Sunday Bingo at The George is just epic. Hosted by Shirley Temple Bar, it has been going for 20 years now. There's weekly prizes as well as spot prizes and of course, unreal drag.

Murder mystery

If you've ever done a murder mystery before, you'll know it's some of the best craic to be had with your work pals.

With professional actors, it's a super immersive experience. Murder on the Menu has tons of different packages to choose from this Christmas; you can get in touch HERE.

Karaoke

As someone who is choosing to have one of their Christmas parties at a Karaoke bar, I can't recommend it enough. It doesn't matter if you have the voice of an angel or not - if anything, the worse you are at singing, the more craic it is.

Dublin has loads of karaoke bars, many of which also do food and drink packages; find your perfect spot HERE.

Digital Treasure Hunt

Much like an escape room, you and your pals will have to work together to find clues and piece together evidence to beat the other teams.

And what's unreal about this one is that it takes place as you do a pub crawl.

The interactive game will bring you through the city's streets and into bars to find clues and solve puzzles.

To find out more, check it out at Dynamic Events.

BYOB Bowling

Instead of simply going for drinks, it's always fun to do an activity as well. And BYOB Bowling is such a fun way to incorporate the two.

You pay in at the door, bring a few drinkies with you and enjoy a couple of games of bowling with your pals.

There are loads of spots around Dublin to do this. Leisureplex does it for €10 per head, and with locations in Blanchardstown, Coolock, Charlestown, and Tallaght, you're likely to find one near you.

Irish Dance Party

Do any of you remember that HORRIFIC television event when the cast of Geordie Shore came to 'get on it' in Dublin?

Well, when they were here, they took some Irish dancing lessons with Irish Dance Party.

Held in The Celt pub on Talbot Street, Christmas party groups can enjoy a bit of grub and a pint before transforming into Michael Flatley for the evening.

A comedy night

The Laughter Lounge still has some dates available for Christmas party bookings.

They have a wide range of deals, from tickets only to three-course meal packages. So there's something to suit every kind of Christmas party/festive night out.

Their 'Full Night With Premium Platter' package even includes free beer or wine before 7pm. Now, that's a decent deal.

Christmas casino party

Hosted by Rocket Events, this is no regular casino night.

While they'll have all the tables you'd expect (Roulette, Poker, etc.), the party will also be fully staffed by all-singing, all-dancing dealers. There will also be an MC making sure the night is the best craic you'll have this Christmas.

To find out more and to book your spot, click HERE.

Private festive movie screening

Brooks Hotel on Drury Street is hosting some fabulous private screenings of some of our festive favourites that make for the ultimate Christmas party out with your mates in Dublin.

The hotel has various different packages where you and your pals can have a screen to yourself and enjoy one of your favourite Christmas movies.

Drum 4 Fun

Transform your work team and/or friend group into a Brazilian Samba drumming band at this gas event.

Put together by Creative Events, the hosts use all sorts of drums and percussion instruments– from big bass drums to bodhrans to small samba bells.

The grand finale will see your group perform a final number together.

The Big Picture

Fancy getting artsy with your mates?

The big picture is a gas activity and bonding experience for you and your mates or office pals.

Basically, you'll be assisted by a professional artist who will help you work together to paint your own section of a large masterpiece.

In the end, everyone's creations are put together and boom, you have a stunning masterpiece.

You can find out more HERE.

Planning the perfect Christmas party can be a struggle so hopefully these Dublin events provide some quality inspiration if you've been put in charge of yours.

