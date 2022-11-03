Dublin's best sambo spots to visit on National Sandwich Day

A very happy National Sandwich Day, to all who celebrate.

And you'd be an absolute heathen not to celebrate this joyous day. If you've been on the bell pepper sandwich buzz (first of all, I'm sorry, and who hurt you?) it's time to set those bell peppers aside in exchange for some real bread; sourdough, a bap, a bagel - whatever you want. If there's something Dublin has no shortage of, it's sandwich spots, and we've collated some of the very best to provide you with inspiration this National Sandwich Day.

Oxmantown

Locations: Smithfield & Mary's Abbey

Dublin 7 is spoiled with Oxmantown who frequently have incredible daily sandwich specials, alongside their regular offerings. Most recently they had a soya glazed sticky braised beef short rib, pickled daikon salad, and sriracha mayo sambo that puts a regular ham and cheese to shame (not that their isn't a place for those too). Plus you can add some soup to your sandwich for an additional €2.80, which is something you may want to take advantage of this very chilly November day.

Sandwiches from Oxmantown cost €7.50.

147 Deli

Location: Parnell Street

147 Deli are absolute masters of sandwich making, creating insane weekly specials that drive their customers back in again and again. This week's masterpiece is the Indian Vegetarian Wrap, served with a curried mango and yoghurt dressing that looks absolutely to-die for. You can have a look through their regular menu HERE.

If you're bopping around the Dublin 1 area today, 147 Deli is a key place to visit with the day that's in it.

Meltdown

Locations: Montague Street & Leeson Street

We couldn't possibly talk about sandwiches without mentioning Meltdown's incredible selection. These are some of the cheesiest and messiest sandwiches on the market, and will keep you full for hours and hours. If I had to suggest just one it would be their Mac N Cheese sambo, complete with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, caramelised onions, and gooey cheddar.

They also do a stellar vegan option for those that are plant-based but miss a cheesy toastie.

Sam's of Goatstown

Location: Goatstown

I think it's no exaggeration to say this is my absolute favourite sandwich to get in Dublin. The Spicy Chicken wrap from Sam's is full of juicy chicken, sweet red peppers, tangy taco sauce, and a whole load of cheese. Such a hidden gem in Goatstown and absolutely deserving of a mention this National Sandwich Day.

The Pepper Pot Café

Location: Powerscourt Town House Centre

A god tier spot for sandwiches, The Pepper Pot Café is home to the elusive Pear and Bacon sambo, which we highly recommend as your lunch this National Sandwich Day. They often have specials, including the below, a cheesy potato toastie (sign us up).

They're open until 5:45pm this evening.

Tír Deli

Locations: Baggot Street Upper, Hatch Street

If you want something super Irish this National Sandwich Day, Tír Deli has got to be the place. They have two Dublin locations, and pride themselves on their use of seasonal Irish produce.

Plus they make some truly thicc sambos.

Daddy's Café

Location: Rialto

Another one for the innovative sandwich creations is Daddy's Café. Currently they're working with Tropical Popical to celebrate ten years in business, and to mark the occasion they've created a sandwich of dreams, complete with mango chow chow, Tropical Curried Feta, Jenny's Spicy Leaves, all between some Tartine Organic sourdough.

Griolladh

Locations: Malahide, Thomas Street, Arnotts

Having recently opened at Arnotts, Griolladh have quickly become a favourite amongst Dubliners when it comes to toasties. Their menu is short and sweet but is highly adaptable with a range of toppings and sauces, allowing you to mix up the flavour of your sambo to your heart's content.

Juniors

Location: Ballsbridge

Juniors often has a queue out the door at lunchtime, which should speak volumes to its sambo quality. If you work or live in Dublin 4, why not stop by this National Sandwich Day for a proper good feed. Their coronation chicken number in particular looks sensational.

They serve lunch until 2:30pm.

And there you have it; plenty of Dublin spots to keep you satiated this National Sandwich Day.

Header image via Instagram/juniorsdublin

