The people behind Oxmantown have opened a micro bakery

Have you checked out Oxmantown's bakery baby?

Oxmantown have proved that they can do it all. What we originally thought was a new Oxmantown sandwich spot has actually turned out to be a micro bakery. Elliot's launched back in August at 330 North Circular Road, Phibsborough, bringing the people of D7 a range of baked goodies. They've got delicacies such as Basque cheesecake, maritozzi, and even savoury brioche to devour.

And don't worry, if you're craving one of those unreal Oxmantown sambos, you can still avail of them at Elliot's. For just €7.50 no less, which is a bargain in today's economic climate. Finding a toastie for under €10 is no easy task in Dublin today.

Advertisement

You can find the new Oxmantown micro bakery open Tuesday to Saturday between 8:30am and 3pm. After a quick scroll through their Instagram, trying their baked goods has become somewhat of a priority for us.

Header image via Instagram/elliots_dublin

READ ON: Vegan Sandwich Co announces shocking closures of all stores