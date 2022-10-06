Vegan Sandwich Co announces shocking closures of all stores

"The last few months have truly been some of the most difficult since we started trading."

I know I am not alone in saying I am both shocked and devastated to hear the news that Vegan Sandwich Co has ceased trading in their remaining stores. The vegan pioneers closed their Rathmines location at the Swan Centre in August after less than three months open, citing that it was not, "the right time or place." At the time they said they would focus on their Stephen's Green and Smithfield locations; however earlier in the month they went dark on social media, leading customers to wonder where they had disappeared to.

The last few months have truly been some of the most difficult since we started trading and I am so sorry to say that both Vegan Sandwich Co stores are now closed. pic.twitter.com/J1TW3aMoIe — Vegan Sandwich Co (@vegansandwichco) October 5, 2022

Sadly yesterday evening we got to the bottom of their disappearance. While their Instagram account had been hacked, and no longer exists, Vegan Sandwich Co took to Twitter to share the news that their remaining two stores are now closed.

"The last few months have truly been some of the most difficult since we started trading and I am so sorry to say that both Vegan Sandwich Co stores are now closed."

They continued to post in a Twitter thread, which you can read in its entirety HERE, thanking friends and family for all their support, and their loyal customer base.

Reasons behind the Vegan Sandwich Co Closures

Vegan Sandwich Co listed a few reasons for the closures, including their rent doubling in Stephen's Green, and "energy prices going through the roof and weekly increases in our ingredients costs". They were also trying to find "the right investment partner" but time wasn't on their side.

We are not the only ones devastated by the news of these Vegan Sandwich Co closures. The Saucy Cow, known for their own vegan masterpieces, took to Instagram to share their sadness, saying:

"To Sam and the VSC team, the Dublin vegan community lost a real gem today, we are heartbroken for the whole team - Dublin won’t be the same with out you x Long live the legend of the chick’n fillet kings."

Here at Lovin we truly hope this is not the end for Vegan Sandwich Co and will hold out hope that we will see them again in the future. These closures are truly a sign of the times, with the cost of living and energy crisis running rampant, forcing spots to either close down entirely, only open part-time, or increase their prices.

Header image via Twitter/vegansandwichco

