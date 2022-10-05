Lush to open its biggest Irish store this winter

Just in time for Christmas.

I think we all went through a bit of a Lush phase, especially during those prime years of the YouTube influencer (thank you Zoella aka Zoe Sugg). For those who never left that phase, this might be particularly exciting news for you. Lush is set to open its largest Irish store in Dublin this winter, at Dundrum Town Centre.

The new store, which will create 25 new job roles, is due to open in the run up to Christmas.

Established over 27 years ago, Lush is driven by innovation and ethics. It's become a beauty product pioneer through the creation of the fizzing bath bomb, shower jellies and solid shampoo bars, all using fresh ingredients such as organic fruits and vegetables. The soap company is a cruelty free brand that avidly fights against animal testing too.

Head of UK&I Property at Lush, Ellen Peters says this of the expansion:

"We’re thrilled to be opening our 4th Irish shop before Christmas this year. With a trading area of 130sqm it will be double the size of our current largest store in Ireland and will be home to our full range of Fresh Handmade Cosmetics."

That it will be the largest Irish store Lush has only made its opening even sweeter.

