Ballsbridge welcomes new bar and bistro Park Café to the neighbourhood

A gorge new spot for some food and a tipple for Ballsbridge locals.

The Park Café has finally opened in Ballsbridge. Chef Richard Corrigan of the Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan has opened this new bar and bistro in the heart of Dublin 4.

According to their website, The Park Café has a simple mission: "The goal is a full belly and a belly laugh." The reason behind the name is that the majority of the produce is coming from directly from the Gooseberry Garden at Virgina Park Lodge. The menu is seasonal and as a result of that ever-changing, but you can have a look at their sample menus HERE.

As for the bar, The Park has an extensive selection. This is what they say about their drinks menu online:

"From bubbles at brunch and an excitingly diverse wine list to pints in front of the rugby and cocktails shaken with herbs plucked straight from the kitchen gardens at our country pile - Virginia Park Lodge, our drinks selection has been hand-picked to suit your every whim."

All in all, The Park café is a place where you can "eat like a pig" and "drink like a fish", and we cannot wait to check out this fantastic new addition to the Ballsbridge area.

The café portion of this new spot opens Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 3pm for lunch, and 5pm to 10:30pm for dinner. If it's the bar you're after, for a weekday tipple or some catch-up drinks over the weekend, The Park opens Tuesday to Saturday from 3pm until late.

You can book a table HERE.

