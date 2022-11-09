Mae restaurant to host The Rock Bakery for a pop-up this weekend

Fantastic news for all the Rock Bakery fans on the south side.

For one day only, Mae Restaurant in Ballsbridge is hosting Skerries-based bakery Rock for a pop-up. Given that we had Rock listed as one of the spots we'd wake up at the crack of dawn for, we are absolutely buzzing about this news.

Skerries locals will have to do without their beloved bakery for Saturday 12th November as they take on the south side with their incredible baked goods.

For those lucky enough to have tickets for the Ireland vs Fiji match at the Aviva Stadium this weekend, the Mae x Rock Bakery pop-up could be the perfect spot to hit up for a pre-match treat. They'll be serving goodies such as those pictured below in D4 from 9:30am.

And for Skerries locals snapping to be missing their favourite bakery, Rock will be back in their normal abode at The Snug Skerries on Sunday 13th November.

Header images via Instagram/mae_restaurant & /therockbakery

