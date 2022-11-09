Store & Yard to close at Belmont Demesne as it's no longer 'financially viable'

By Katy Thornton

November 9, 2022 at 3:14pm

Another devastating hospitality closure.

 

Sadly Ireland's string of closures due to the energy crisis continues, this time with popular café Store & Yard. They took to Instagram to share that they were closing their Belmont Demesne location, citing that it, "is not financially viable in this current climate". Store and Yard thanked all of their suppliers, staff, and customers for their support over the years.

Thankfully the Store & Yard café in Sandycove is here to stay, and open for business as usual. Many took to the comments section of Store & Yard's announcement, leaving their sympathies and showing their love for the Sandycove spot.

Store & Yard Sandycove opens Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 8am to 5pm.

Header image via Instagram/storeandyard

READ ON: Northern Ireland Thai takeaway OHO has arrived in Dublin

