Northern Ireland Thai takeaway OHO has arrived in Dublin

A new takeaway for those cosy winter nights in.

OHO, a hugely popular Thai takeaway spot in the North is expanding into the Republic with two Dublin stores. OHO opened its doors in Ranelagh and Blackrock in October, creating 35 new jobs in the process. In the North they have takeaways in Banbridge, Downpatrick, Omagh, and Newry.

It all started in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic; Thai food lover Brian Monaghan felt there was a gap in the market. He teamed up with Thai chef Ole Sothorn to create OHO, bringing quality Thai meals first to Northern Ireland, using only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients.

Advertisement

Monaghan says this of the expansion:

"While I’m a Banbridge native, I’ve spent much of my adult life in Dublin so I’m delighted to announce OHO’s move to Ranelagh and Blackrock whilst employing 35 people. Ole’s passion and knowledge of Thai food is unrivalled and this comes across in OHO’s offering. Having kicked things off in 2020 during the pandemic, we are so grateful for the support of our loyal customers who have backed us throughout and thanks to them we are in a position to expand beyond our home turf, bringing a taste of authentic Bangkok to Blackrock!"

You can visit both the new Dublin OHO Thai takeaway stores now, and order through their website HERE.

Header image via Splanc Pr

Advertisement

READ ON: Calling all Banksy fans - a world tour of their most famous work is coming to Dublin