There's a new cafe and micro-roastery to check out in D8

New Dublin 8 cafe just dropped.

The latest addition to Dublin's speciality coffee landscape is Flower & Bean, a cute neighbourhood spot that opened on Cork Street over the weekend.

The new cafe is the brainchild of Gregory and Marta, a duo with a wealth of coffee and baking knowledge between them.

Barista, roaster and "professional coffee nerd" Gregory will oversee all things coffee-related, with the Flower and Bean team promising they'll "never serve coffee we wouldn't like".

Meanwhile, Marta will be baking all Flower and Bean's cakes and sweets - she currently runs her own home bakery, Cake Box (head to their Instagram for seriously drool-worthy content) and has previously used her expertise to help develop the likes of Cafe Sol and Natural Bakery. According to the F&B website, the team "worship unobvious combinations.. and are bold enough to serve them".

The general consensus is that Flower & Bean see both coffee and baking as an exact science, so you can rest assured that what's in your cup and on your plate will be as close to perfect as humanly possible.

The cafe will also be offering a number of courses including barista training, professional latte art training and home brewing for those looking to gain a better understanding of coffee from bean to cup - more information is available on their WEBSITE.

You'll find Flower & Bean on 113 Cork Street in Dublin 8.

Header image via Instagram/flower_n_bean

