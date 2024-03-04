Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

"We have some bittersweet news with you."

Bless Up, a modern African and Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght, have announced their impending closure, just seven months after launching at Belgard Square.

Only open since August 2023, they took to socials over the weekend to let their loyal customers know that Sunday March 10th, which also happens to be Mother's Day, will be their last day of trade.

In their announcement they said this of the closure:

"Dear wonderful patrons, sharing some bittersweet news with you. Bless Up Restaurant is closing its doors, and we can’t help but feel a mix of emotions. Your incredible support has truly touched our hearts, and we want to express our deepest gratitude. Let’s come together for one last feast on Mother’s Day, March 10th, as we say goodbye with appreciation and cherished memories."

A unique offering in Dublin, their menu consisted of traditional and rich cuisine from the African and Caribbean continent, where textures, flavours, and depths were all highly considered. It was one of the few places in Dublin where you could find the likes of jollof rice, suya rolls, efo riro, and jerk chicken. For those looking to try an array of dishes, they had three different platters for two, one with a fish focus, another with meat, and a third with different chicken wings.

We had only made a trip out to Bless Up recently, and were super impressed by the the restaurant's great aesthetic, tunes and friendly staff which collectively made it a top location for big group gatherings or even a night out. ⁠

You have one more week to try out Bless Up's amazing offering of Modern African cuisine, so be sure to make the drive out sometime before Sunday.

Header images via Instagram / Bless Up

