'Time to say goodbye' Stoneybatter café to close after 6 years

Dublin is losing another gorgeous veggie café.

It's bad news for those in D7 as Kale + Coco have made the sad announcement on their socials that they will be closing for good on Sunday December 17th.

The Stoneybatter café has been in operation for six and a half years, perhaps best known for their delicious açai bowls and gorgeous greenery that adorns the doorway, are a go-to for Dublin 7 dwellers looking for their caffeine fix.

While Kale + Coco didn't delve into the reasons behind their impending closure, they took a walk down memory lane from the great times they have had.

Advertisement

"We have some sad news for the K+C community. The time has come for KALE+COCO’s journey to come to an end. Our last day of trading will be Sunday 17th December 2023. "I’d like to thank all of our amazing customers for your support over the past 6 and a half years, from our humble beginnings as a pop-up and event trader to finding our brick & mortar home in Dublin7, we wouldn’t have made it this far without you. Also to all of our lovely suppliers, big and small! And lastly, to my amazing team, both past and present. I’ve had the pleasure of employing some truly amazing humans who really gave K+C their all and I’ll forever be grateful for that."

Many hospitality businesses took to the comments to lament Kale + Coco's closure, including Nutbutter, Janets, Honey Truffle Kitchen, One Society, and Chimac.

According to the Stoneybatter café, a new business will be moving into their old space in the new year, so we will keep our eyes peeled for that.

Until then make sure you stop into Kale + Coco before Sunday to get your final acai fix.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Kale + Coco

READ ON:

- Thousands turn out to pay respects at Shane MacGowan's funeral procession in Dublin

- 5 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

Advertisement

- The Counter in Dundrum has officially been replaced by a new food offering