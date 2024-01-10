Dublin 2 bakery close their restaurant to repurpose space for savoury pastry creation

"It is no longer viable."

The eatery that operated in the upstairs of Bread 41 for two years has officially closed for good.

The much loved Pearse Street bakery expanded beyond their seasonal cruffins and sourdough loaves with a small restaurant towards the end of 2021, quickly becoming just as popular as their original venture, particularly due for their eggs benny croissant, a crowd favourite.

As with many of Dublin's most popular food spots, Bread 41 was often seen with a queue of hungry people as an accessory.

In a statement featuring on the Bread 41 website, they explained the reasons behind the eatery's closure, including that "it is no longer viable to keep increasing prices", which then impacts their "ability to make a reasonable return".

"The Bread 41 Eatery is now closed for good. We are super grateful to all our patrons over the last two years who visited the Eatery. The reality is however that it is exceedingly difficult to make a restaurant work in the current environment and we believe a tipping point has been reached where it is no longer viable to keep increasing prices given consumer apathy towards said and our ability to make a reasonable return. We’ve been driven by market conditions, and have tried and mulled over a few iterations of our food offering over the years. We feel the best way we can serve our loyal and valued customers is to close the eatery and use this space to further create a range of epic savoury pastries for our customers to further enjoy. We want to thank all our employees and customers and look forward to welcoming them back to the bakery in the New Year."

For those addicted to their artistic and imaginative pastry creations, not to worry. The bakery and café isn't going anywhere, and has reopened following a short closure period after the New Year.

