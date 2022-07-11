Vegan Sandwich Co suffer shock following "attempted break-in"

"It was a bit of a shock for us on Sunday morning."

It's been a whirlwind of a week for the Smithfield based vegan deli. Vegan Sandwich Co won Irish restaurant of 2022, courtesy of the Uber Eats awards, a well deserved win. However their great mood was dampened slightly as they discovered on Sunday morning that someone had attempted to break into the premises. Vegan Sandwich Co took to Instagram stories to share the news of the attempted break-in.

They had to delay opening their Queen Street location on Sunday morning until 11:30am as a result and in their typical light-hearted fashion, they apologised to anyone who had to wait for one of their breakfast rolls as a result. In an Instagram post this morning, Vegan Sandwich Co said the attempted break-in was "a bit of a shock" but they're "still standing tall". We're just glad no one was hurt and no major damage was done.

Why not pop into them this week, to try their award winning menu? Following the attempted break-in, we're sure that they're excited to get back to what they love doing; creating high quality dupes of dishes that typically come with meat or dairy.

Vegan Sandwich Co has three locations; Smithfield, Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, and Rathmines.

